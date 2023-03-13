This Is How Michelle Yeoh's Mom Celebrated Her Historic Academy Award Win

When Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for Best Actress on Sunday night, the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles erupted in cheers for her historic win.

Nearly 9,000 miles away in Malaysia, Yeoh's home country, so did her family and friends.

"I'm very excited. I'm proud of my daughter," her mom, Janet Yeoh, told reporters through tears at a viewing party in Kuala Lumpur. "My daughter is a hardworking girl."