Michelle Yeoh Just Became The First Asian Woman To Win Best Actress At The Oscars

Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for Best Actress on Sunday night, becoming the first Asian woman to win the prize.

She won for her role as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which moments later won Best Picture.

“Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you [that] you are ever past your prime. Never give up," Yeoh said in her speech.

Yeoh dedicated her award to her 84-year-old mother, who was watching the show in Malaysia.

“I have to dedicate this to my mom [and] all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight," she said. "I'm taking this home to her."