4 People Are Dead And 159 Are Still Missing In The Miami Building Collapse

An intense search and rescue effort continued overnight in the rubble of a building collapse in Miami as the death toll has reached four and 159 people remain unaccounted for, officials said Friday.

First responders are still racing to locate survivors more than 31 hours after Champlain Tower South, a beachfront condominium building in the Surfside neighborhood, partially collapsed. Videos show part of the building toppling early on Thursday, leaving behind a mass of wreckage.



"This has been a tragic night," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters at a press conference on Friday morning. "We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive."

Cava said 120 people are now accounted for.

First responders found three people dead in the rubble overnight, increasing the death toll to four, but the number of deaths is likely to increase as time passes.

“I want to stress that these numbers are extremely fluid and continue to change,” a spokesperson with the mayor’s office told BuzzFeed News.

A 24-hour family reunification center was established about half a mile north of Champlain Tower South, where frightened family members and friends searched for loved ones who lived there.



Many shared photos of them with the public, desperate for any information about their whereabouts.