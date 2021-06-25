4 People Are Dead And 159 Are Still Missing In The Miami Building Collapse
"We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
An intense search and rescue effort continued overnight in the rubble of a building collapse in Miami as the death toll has reached four and 159 people remain unaccounted for, officials said Friday.
First responders are still racing to locate survivors more than 31 hours after Champlain Tower South, a beachfront condominium building in the Surfside neighborhood, partially collapsed. Videos show part of the building toppling early on Thursday, leaving behind a mass of wreckage.
"This has been a tragic night," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters at a press conference on Friday morning. "We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive."
Cava said 120 people are now accounted for.
First responders found three people dead in the rubble overnight, increasing the death toll to four, but the number of deaths is likely to increase as time passes.
“I want to stress that these numbers are extremely fluid and continue to change,” a spokesperson with the mayor’s office told BuzzFeed News.
A 24-hour family reunification center was established about half a mile north of Champlain Tower South, where frightened family members and friends searched for loved ones who lived there.
Many shared photos of them with the public, desperate for any information about their whereabouts.
Led by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue teams have worked around the clock since the collapse early Thursday. Chief Ray Jadallah said 130 firefighters are on the operation.
With President Joe Biden's approval of federal emergency aid overnight, FEMA officials began arriving at Surfside in the early hours of Friday to assist with rescue efforts and help survivors.
With the intact part of the building now cleared of residents, search and rescue is focused entirely on the rubble, working from above and below the wreckage, Jadallah said.
Officials are using heavy machinery to pull metal from above and locate voids, and light machinery like jackhammers and saws to tunnel through underneath.
Rescue teams heard sounds inside the rubble throughout the night, he said, each time directing their efforts to where they are coming from.
"It could be steel twisting, it could be debris raining down, but not specifically sounds of tapping or human voice," Jadallah said.
Cava, the county mayor, said structural engineers are at the scene to help first responders navigate through the rubble.
"They are totally, totally motivated to find people," Cava said. "This work is being done at extreme risk to these individuals. Debris is falling on them as they do their work."
