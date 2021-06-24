At Least One Person Is Dead After Part Of A 12-Story Condo In Florida Suddenly Collapsed

"The foundation somehow was undermined and the whole thing came down," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. "It looks like a bomb went off."

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

At least one person has died after a condominium building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, early Thursday, prompting a massive search and rescue operation to work through the rubble. Champlain Tower South is a 12-story building with 136 apartment units. Fifty-five of those units collapsed, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said.

Videos show the side of a building collapsed into large piles of wreckage. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman told CNN that 51 people are unaccounted for. "We're going to do everything we can possibly to do identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. Fire rescue officials responded to calls about the collapse at about 1:30 a.m., Jadallah said. They pulled 35 people from the building and two from the rubble. Video from a reporter with News Nation Now shows first responders hauling a person from the rubble before sunrise.



Boy rescued from the rubble of a building collapse in Surfside, Florida -- near Miami Beach. Hundreds of first responders are on the scene right now. Rescue operation continues at 8777 Collins Ave. Twitter: @BrianEntin

Authorities have said they do not know what caused the building to collapse. Roof work was taking place, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told the Today show, "but you would never expect that to be the issue."

"I think that this is a catastrophic failure of that building, and we need to try to understand what happened," Burkett said. "Obviously, the foundation somehow was undermined and the whole thing came down. It looks like a bomb went off."

Burkett also said he does not know how sound the rest of the building's structure is. "We don't know if the rest of the building is going to come down," he said.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images