The Top Military Official In The US Apologized For Being Part Of Trump's Tear Gas Church Photo Op

Patrick Semansky / AP President Donald Trump heading to St. John's Church, accompanied by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (center) and Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, June 1.

General Mark A. Milley, the top uniformed officer in the US, apologized on Thursday for accompanying President Donald Trump on his now-infamous walk across Lafayette Square for a photo op on June 1 — a stunt that saw police beat and teargas peaceful protesters in order to clear the park. "As many of you saw, the result of the photograph of me at Lafayette Square last week," said Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chair, in a prerecorded commencement speech to graduates from the National Defense University. "That sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society." “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics," he added. "As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it."

The apology comes amid a national debate over the police and military while protests against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continue. Trump has repeatedly demanded that governors call in the National Guard to crack down on protesters, and threatened to send in military forces if they do not. In Washington, DC, which does not have the sovereignty that statehood affords, the president has been able to order thousands of National Guard troops to quash the protests. On June 1, following weeks of criticizing demonstrators and at one point even warning they could be shot, Trump delivered a speech in the Rose Garden, painting himself as a hero of peaceful protesters. At the same time, police outside the White House were beating demonstrators and journalists, and firing chemical agents at them minutes before the city's curfew went into effect. After the air cleared, Trump strolled across Lafayette Square with his aides, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Milley, who appeared in full combat uniform, in tow. He then posed for photos in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, a Bible in his hand.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images Law enforcement responds during a protest near Lafayette Park ahead of Trump's trip to St. John's Church in downtown Washington, DC, June 1.