La'Darius Marshall From "Cheer" Opened Up About How He's Changed

La'Darius Marshall, one of the breakout stars of Netflix's hit documentary series, Cheer, said watching how others perceived him on the show made him want to improve himself.

In an interview Thursday with other castmates on BuzzFeed News' morning show, AM to DM, Marshall said he felt he was portrayed accurately in the documentary.

"I've grown from this show. Just watching myself like, Ooh, this is not how I really want to be as a person," Marshall said.



As pressure mounted leading up to the national cheer competition, Marshall was shown clashing with one of his cheerleading squad members, a flyer named Allie Ross, as she struggled to get a stunt right during practice.

"You [have been] cheering on all these amazing teams, you having the ability to pay for all the stuff and all this private stuff," Marshall says in the show. "People don't have that — and I'm one of those people. So when I come here, I expect you to give 110% just like I'm going to give 110%."