Have you been haunted by the image of a giant squiggly worm since Halloween? Does the worm have horrific little eyes and a mouth that speaks? Is it squirming on the floor or dancing next to Questlove?

If so, you can thank Michael Marino, the special effects designer and makeup artist responsible for worm Heidi Klum, this year's best Halloween costume.

Marino, an Oscar-nominated SFX designer, and his team at Prosthetic Renaissance are behind the German supermodel's thrillingly demonic costume.



Klum is famous for hosting an annual Halloween party and attending in outrageous costumes. But after a two-year COVID hiatus, her Halloween bash returned to New York City this year — and so did she, as a rainworm hooked on a fishing pole.