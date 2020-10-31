 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

You'll Never Guess Who Was At Heidi Klum's Halloween Bashes

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

You'll Never Guess Who Was At Heidi Klum's Halloween Bashes

The international superstar has a soft, spooky spot for Halloween — she and her wild costumes have been the main attraction at her annual Halloween parties for nearly two decades.

By piapeterson

Picture of piapeterson piapeterson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 31, 2020, at 11:29 a.m. ET

Gregory Pace / Shutterstock

Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party in New York, Oct. 31, 2019.

Heidi Klum has been throwing Halloween parties since at least 2002, and here, more than anywhere else, the German supermodel really stands out. She is known for going OUT THERE with her costumes, which include but are definitely not limited to sky high platform stilts, extensive body prosthetics, and real-life body doubles. Sometimes you can't even tell who she is (without generous captioning).

The best part about these parties, though, is that you get the sense that everyone really wants to be there to share in Klum's Halloween glee. The invitees range from A-list celebrities to non-famous people and hairstylists; Questlove clearly hates getting a costume but is there every year regardless. Actor Kyle MacLachlan gets in the spirit almost every year, as does former Project Runway winner Christian Siriano. And no matter how wild the guests dress or how committed to a theme, Klum somehow manages to always outshine (or out-gore) them.


Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Heidi Klum at her Halloween Party on Oct. 31, 2017 in New York City.

Heidi Klum in a bodysuit on a horse. Horse looks scared!
Theo Wargo / WireImage

Heidi Klum rides into her Halloween Party in New York City in 2001.

Chrissy Teigen in a pink Halloween costume.
Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2011 in New York City.

Mariah Carey dressed as a punk rocker on a staircase.
Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Mariah Carey attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2019 in New York City.

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o dressed up as Dionne from Clueless.
Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends Klum's Halloween party in New York City on Oct. 31, 2018.

Two men dressed in costumes.
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Actors Neil Patrick Harris (L) and David Burtka attend Heidi Klum's Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2018 in New York City.

Heidi Klum with heavy prosthetics as Jessica Rabbit in a red dress.
Charles Sykes / Shutterstock

Heidi Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit at her 16th Annual Halloween Party in New York in 2015.

Two men dressed as very creepy clowns with lace suits and pointy hats.
Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Guests arrive at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party on Oct. 31, 2015 in New York City.

Kyle MacLachlan dressed in a suit with lots of kale pinned to it.
Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

Kyle "Kale" MacLachlan arriving at Klum's Halloween Party on Oct. 31, 2016 in New York City.

Christian Siriano and a man in wildly geometric costumes that look like cut up paintings.
Andrew Toth / WireImage

Brad Walsh (R) and Christian Siriano attend Heidi Klum's Halloween Party on Oct. 31, 2015 in New York City.

Close up of Heidi Klum&#x27;s face painted gold with grills
Marion Curtis / Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum's face painted gold at her party in 2003.

Man dressed in Lipton &quot;tea&quot; Tea party costume
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

Jessie Williams at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party in 2008 in New York City.

Man who appears naked with make-up and censored bars at a Halloween party.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Designer Phillipe Blond at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party on Oct. 31, 2013 in New York City.

Two people on a staircase, dressed in leather pants.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Two partygoers dressed as Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton on Oct. 31, 2019 in New York City.

Heidi Klum dressed as a robot transformer in purple and red.
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Heidi Klum at her Halloween party in 2010 in New York City.

One man in a robot costume surrounded by six people in white &quot;scientist&quot; costumes.
Slaven Vlasic

Jay Manuel in costume attends Klum's Halloween Party in 2017 in New York City.

Two women in wild costumes with amazing hair.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Danielle Brooks and Jessica Williams at Heidi Klum's Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2016 in New York City.

Man dressed like Tuco from The Good, The Bad, The Ugly (poncho and western boots).
Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Jeremy Piven arrives on Oct. 31, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.

Heidi Klum dressed as an old woman in front of a fancy blue car.
Mike Coppola

Heidi Klum at her Halloween Party on Oct 31, 2013 in New York City.

Woman dressed as Flo-Jo (Florence Griffith Joyner) in a track suit.
Noam Galai / Getty Images

Liris Crosse at Heidi Klum's Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2018 in New York City.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Frankie Grande at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party on Oct. 31, 2018 in New York City.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Model Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are seen arriving to Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party on October 31, 2018 in New York City.


BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT