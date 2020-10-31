You'll Never Guess Who Was At Heidi Klum's Halloween Bashes

Heidi Klum has been throwing Halloween parties since at least 2002, and here, more than anywhere else, the German supermodel really stands out. She is known for going OUT THERE with her costumes, which include but are definitely not limited to sky high platform stilts, extensive body prosthetics, and real-life body doubles. Sometimes you can't even tell who she is (without generous captioning).

The best part about these parties, though, is that you get the sense that everyone really wants to be there to share in Klum's Halloween glee. The invitees range from A-list celebrities to non-famous people and hairstylists; Questlove clearly hates getting a costume but is there every year regardless. Actor Kyle MacLachlan gets in the spirit almost every year, as does former Project Runway winner Christian Siriano. And no matter how wild the guests dress or how committed to a theme, Klum somehow manages to always outshine (or out-gore) them.