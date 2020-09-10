"Game Of Thrones" Star Dame Diana Rigg Has Died At 82

Veteran British actor Dame Diana Rigg, whose storied career included roles as Olenna Tyrell in the Game of Thrones and James Bond's only wife, died on Thursday. She was 82.

Rigg died "peacefully" at home surrounded by family, her agent Simon Beresford told BuzzFeed News.

Her daughter, Rachael Stirling, said in a statement that Rigg died of cancer, having been diagnosed in March.



She "spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession," Stirling said. "I will miss her beyond words."

Rigg is best known for playing spy Emma Peel on the 1960s British series The Avengers. She also appeared in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), becoming the only character to marry James Bond in the entire film franchise.



In recent years, her portrayal of the cunning Lady Olenna, who ends up revealing that she poisoned a widely despised character in Game of Thrones, earned her a new generation of fans.