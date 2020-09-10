 Skip To Content
"Game Of Thrones" Star Dame Diana Rigg Has Died At 82

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 10, 2020, at 11:04 a.m. ET

Posted on September 10, 2020, at 10:56 a.m. ET

Evan Agostini / AP

Veteran British actor Dame Diana Rigg, whose storied career included roles as Olenna Tyrell in the Game of Thrones and James Bond's only wife, died on Thursday. She was 82.

Rigg died "peacefully" at home surrounded by family, her agent Simon Beresford told BuzzFeed News.

Her daughter, Rachael Stirling, said in a statement that Rigg died of cancer, having been diagnosed in March.

She "spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession," Stirling said. "I will miss her beyond words."

Rigg is best known for playing spy Emma Peel on the 1960s British series The Avengers. She also appeared in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), becoming the only character to marry James Bond in the entire film franchise.

In recent years, her portrayal of the cunning Lady Olenna, who ends up revealing that she poisoned a widely despised character in Game of Thrones, earned her a new generation of fans.

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Rigg was born on July 20, 1938, in Doncaster, England.

She was still a toddler when her family moved to India, where her father worked as a railway engineer for the Maharaja of Bikaner, the BBC reported. She returned to England years later, speaking Hindi as a second language, to attend boarding school.

She trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art after graduating from school, and later joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, earning praise early on for her acting skill.

Rigg, wearing a blue tracksuit with green trim, holding a cigarette while seating in the driver&#x27;s seat of a car during filming of British television series The Avengers
Keystone / Getty Images

Rigg filming the British television series The Avengers

Rigg continued her career in theater and on TV over several decades.

Beresford, her agent, called her "a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors."

She has won several accolades, including an Emmy and two BAFTA awards.

