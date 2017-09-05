BuzzFeed News

People Are Re-Creating The Most Savage Scene From "Game Of Thrones" With Their Cats And It's Hilariously Cute

"I killz da Joffrey."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on September 5, 2017, at 12:50 p.m. ET

ICYMI, perhaps the most savage moment on this past season of Game of Thrones was when Olenna Tyrell used her final moments to reveal that she was the one who killed Joffrey.

HBO

Jaime Lannister killed Olenna with poison, but she got the last, iconic word. "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me," she said, coolly boasting that she was the one who poisoned Joffrey, Jaime and Cersei's son.

HBO

After the episode aired, one user on Twitter shared a completely perfect re-creation of the scene featuring a cat.

"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."
🌈Danuel Fetizanan🌈 @DanuelFetizanan

"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."

Soon, many other people began to share photos of other cats cosplaying as Lady Olenna.

"tell Cersei, i want her to know it was me"
Paul Bronks @BoringEnormous

"tell Cersei, i want her to know it was me"

Since cats are the most savage queens of the animal kingdom, it works beautifully tbh.

Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me #gameofthrones
emily gurley @egurlay17

Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me #gameofthrones

It has since become a completely perfect meme.

"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."
Olmos. @itsjustolmos

"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."

Every cat can pull it off so well.

Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me. #GoTS7
Aslı @asl_55

Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me. #GoTS7

"Hallo I am Olenna."

Tell Cersei, i want her to know it was me.
Ahmed @lememallick

Tell Cersei, i want her to know it was me.

"Tell Cersei."

Instagram
Instagram: @smugsausage

"I want hers to no it wuz meow."

"tell cersei, i want her to know it was me"
🐾🐾 @jiaozitao

"tell cersei, i want her to know it was me"

Tell Cersei I want her to know it was me #GameOfThrones
Felix_hannah @felixofhouseH

Tell Cersei I want her to know it was me #GameOfThrones

The meme also works with other pets.

I killed Joffrey. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.
Jessica Ellis @baddestmamajama

I killed Joffrey. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.

Cersei is SHOOK.

Instagram
Instagram: @karlis07

Jaime is SHOOK.

“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.”
Mr. Jameson Neat @MrJamesonNeat

“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.”

"I'm a bad bitch."

Instagram
Instagram: @maconharkness

OMG it even works with bunnies.

Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me
Hell is Empty @Sleestak

Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me

Then, things got weird.

Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me
Christopher @youngbuckeen

Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me

Hmmm.

"tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me"
Zack Vile @zackvee

"tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me"

Basically, this is every cat owner right now.

1. Find a cat. 2. Add a prop on its head. 3. Caption - "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." 4. Viral meme.
Sapan Verma @sapanv

1. Find a cat. 2. Add a prop on its head. 3. Caption - "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." 4. Viral meme.

BYE!

Tell Cersei I'm watching her!! #GoT
Helene Jeppesen @HeleneJeppesen

Tell Cersei I'm watching her!! #GoT

