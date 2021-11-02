A Former Far-Right Extremist Testified About How “Unite The Right” Rally Organizers Planned For A Racial Holy War

People fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

Right-wing death squads and RaHoWa. The OK hand gesture and “see Kyle.” Soldering weapons to flag poles and debating whether they could legally ram counterprotesters with vehicles if they got in their way.

A former extremist on Tuesday gave the jury a crash course on white supremacist terminology and codes, and she provided frightening insight into one of the alt-right groups being sued in federal court as the “Unite the Right” civil trial in Charlottesville continued into a second week. Her deposition was followed by testimony from one of the neo-Nazi defendants, who discussed the monthslong planning effort for the deadly rally that included his failed attempts to draw in other hate groups from around the world.

Those developments followed a wild first week in court in which a contentious jury selection went a day longer than expected, defendants representing themselves in court went off the rails, and the first plaintiff to testify gave an emotional account of being run over by a sports car driven by one of the white supremacists she’s suing for damages in the landmark case.

The lawsuit, brought by civil rights nonprofit Integrity First for America on behalf of nine plaintiffs who were attacked by “Unite the Right” rallygoers on Aug. 11–12, 2017, alleges 24 white supremacists and groups conspired to commit violence motivated by racial animus. The plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages that they and civil rights groups hope will dismantle and stop violent extreme-right movements. The trial is expected to go through Nov. 19.

On Tuesday, the plaintiffs played for the court a video deposition of Samantha Froelich, a former member of Identity Evropa who was the live-in girlfriend of defendant Elliott Kline through much of 2017. Kline, who also goes by the name Eli Mosley, and Identity Evropa are defendants in the case. Identity Evropa was founded in 2016 by Marine Corps veteran Nathan Damigo, another defendant. The organization aimed to recruit “white, college-aged men and transform them into the fashionable new face of white nationalism,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Froelich described Identity Evropa’s recruitment methods and strategies employed to attract its members.

“When you’re interviewing someone, make sure that the room is clean. Speak with eloquence. Don’t use racial slurs in public,” she said, describing the instructions that she was given. “They wanted to look presentable, they wanted... I would say that it was like being wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Froelich said she interviewed hundreds of Identity Evropa prospects. She said the group’s members often used code words, phrases, and hand signals instead of explicit racist and violent language and symbols to avoid turning off applicants.

“See Kyle” meant "Sieg heil," she explained, and was usually followed by a subtle Nazi salute toward someone in the distance was “a way to 'Sieg heil' in plain day.” The common “OK” hand gesture was a way of covertly identifying a fellow white nationalist.

A successful tactic for luring people into Identity Evropa and fascism more generally was using offensive humor, Froelich said.

“They say, 'It’s just a joke' … [but] they are not jokes. It’s a cover. It’s how you get away with saying what you actually think by using a light tone,” she explained, adding that it created “plausible deniability” about the group’s racist and antisemitic views.

Inside the group, Identity Evropa members were more explicit about what they believed and wanted, Froelich said. She testified that Kline, who worked at a pest control company at the time they lived together, liked to call himself an “unironic exterminationist” and a “Judenator,” as in Jew hunter.

“He wished he was killing Jews instead of cockroaches,” Froelich said. “We once went to my hometown, and he was upset that he couldn’t oven all the Jews… He was excited about killing Jewish people.”