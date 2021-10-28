Neo-Nazi Christopher Cantwell Watched Tucker Carlson And Got Help From A White Supremacist In Prison To Prepare For His Trial In Charlottesville

One of the Charlottesville lawsuit defendants prepped for trial by watching Tucker Carlson with white supremacists in prison and getting legal advice from a neo-Nazi denied a law license.

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Christopher Cantwell, one of 24 white supremacists and their organizations being sued by the victims of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017, fumbled his way around court without an attorney this week, interrupting proceedings, asking strange questions, and disagreeing with his fellow defendants. No lawyer has been able to tolerate his antics, hate-filled online diatribes, puzzling motions he has filed himself, and confusing outbursts in pretrial hearings since the civil lawsuit against him and his codefendants was filed in October 2017. “Mr. Cantwell has rendered Attorney’s continued representation of him unreasonably difficult, has created a conflict of interest between himself and Attorney’s other clients, and has engaged in conduct Attorneys consider ‘repugnant or imprudent,’” two of his former attorneys put it before dropping him. So over the course of the trial, which is expected to last around four weeks, Cantwell will defend himself. But he still had help preparing. A man who spent five months with Cantwell in the same unit in a medium-security prison in Marion, Illinois, said Cantwell was inspired and emboldened by the polarizing messages emanating from Fox News — specifically Tucker Carlson. In a filing in the Charlottesville lawsuit, Cantwell specifically cites Carlson as someone with whom he shares many views. Jarrett William Smith told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview that a group of white supremacists had banded together behind bars. They learned about what was happening outside the prison walls and the political messaging of the day from the far-right outlet. After “the whites,” as Smith called the group, finished their legal work for the day, the group would regularly go to a television room in the prison to watch Carlson’s evening program.

Cantwell, Smith said, felt emboldened by the TV host’s diatribes, and thought they echoed those he promoted and that helped fuel the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017. Those messages included ones about the “Great Replacement Theory,” a white supremacist delusion based on the bogus assumption that Democrats and liberal progressives are working to replace white people of European descent with non-European immigrants. Cantwell’s affinity for Carlson is evident in a September 2019 filing in the Charlottesville case. In that document, Cantwell complains that the case “is motivated by a desire to silence not only me and my associates, but anyone who might dare to agree with us even on peripheral issues. This is evidenced by the President of the United States, and the 2nd most popular show in cable news (Tucker Carlson) being branded as ‘White Nationalists’ on account of sharing a small number of our views on the pressing issues of our time.” Cantwell, who is being held in a regional jail and shuttled to and from court each day, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. BuzzFeed News sent a request to him via Joshua Smith, a lawyer for some of the other Charlottesville defendants, and did not hear back. Fox News and a spokesperson for Carlson did not respond to a request for comment. And since June, Cantwell has received free advice and training in connection with his legal filings from two other incarcerated people at the Illinois prison where he has served time for threatening and attempting to extort another neo-Nazi’s wife. One of the men, a prominent white supremacist himself, has been assisting with some of his court filings, according to court documents and Cantwell himself. The suit — brought in the Western District of Virginia by the nonprofit Integrity First for America and nine victims killed or injured in the violent rally — aims to win damages that will bankrupt Cantwell and the other defendants and dismantle their white nationalist organizations. The men who helped Cantwell with his legal strategy are other white supremacists who are incarcerated in the same federal prison, Matthew Hale and William “Bill” White. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Hale “earned a law degree from Southern Illinois University and successfully passed the bar exam” but “the Illinois State Bar Association deemed Hale unfit for practice due to his racial activism.” He was once also the leader of the World Church of the Creator, which the SPLC described as once being "one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in America.” It doesn’t appear that White, who started the American National Socialist Workers’ Party, has had any formal legal training. Hale and White could not be reached for comment. (They are in prison in one of the country’s three communications management units. Introduced by the Bush administration after 9/11 as part of the government’s counterterrorism framework, CMUs restrict and monitor the communications of prisoners considered to be high-risk.) Lawyers for the men did not respond to requests for comment.

