Ukrainians Say Trump’s Defeat Means Their “Nightmare” Is Over

On Nov. 9, 2016, Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Kyiv-based Anti-Corruption Action Center, an influential organization that has shaped Ukraine’s reform efforts, described news of Donald Trump’s shock election victory as waking up in a “terrible nightmare.”



For her and many other Ukrainians, the prospect of an American president who glorified Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested Crimea, the southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by the Kremlin in 2014, belonged to Moscow was terrifying.

While Trump never recognized Russia’s land grab, Kaleniuk and many other Ukrainians existed in that nightmarish state for much of his presidency as their country was dragged into the crossfire of Washington political battles, including the monthslong impeachment saga and the efforts of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt about Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine.

Along the way, they also watched as the highly respected US ambassador to Kyiv, Marie Yovanovitch, was recalled and Washington’s point person for the ongoing Ukrainian–Russian war, Kurt Volker, resigned, weakening Washington’s influence in Ukraine and the region.

But speaking to BuzzFeed News on Monday, four years later and two days after Trump lost reelection to Biden, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, Kaleniuk said it felt like she was finally “waking up” from the nightmare.

“It’s beautiful,” she said.

Since it was announced that Biden had defeated Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Ukrainians hoping to see Washington–Kyiv relations restored to their pre-Trump state have reveled in the news that there will soon be an American president who supports them rather than calling their country “corrupt” and “full of terrible people.” Biden has visited the Eastern European country six times, vowed to back its democratic ambitions, and said he views Russia as a major security threat.

“For Ukraine, a new American leader brings great opportunities,” Svitlana Zalishchuk, a reform activist and former Ukrainian lawmaker who has worked closely with US officials in the past, wrote on Facebook in a post that included a selfie with President-elect Biden from one of his past visits to Kyiv.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, the former chief of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council who found himself caught up in efforts last year by Giuliani and Trump-appointed officials to get the country to open political investigations into the Bidens in exchange for the release of critical military aid worth some $400 million, called the victory a “big relief.”

“For Ukraine overall, it is a better outcome,” he told BuzzFeed News. “Finally we could get a clear strategy for Ukraine and for Russia [and a] more logical and stable model for our cooperation with the US.”

Perhaps no one is more relieved than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, although you wouldn’t know from his public statements.

Since finding himself at the center of Trump’s impeachment, which stemmed from a phone call in May 2019, Zelensky has tried desperately to remain out of the US election discourse. He has rarely commented on US–Ukraine relations and has been careful not to say anything publicly that could be interpreted as him taking a side in the presidential race.

But behind the scenes, government officials close to Zelensky told BuzzFeed News he was secretly rooting for Biden and was delighted when he won.

The Ukrainian president could not be reached for comment on Monday after he tested positive for the coronavirus and went into self-isolation. But in a tweet on Saturday that hinted at his preference, Zelensky was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris; he said he was “optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States.”

The two countries, Zelensky continued, “have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!”