“I Thought I Was Going To Die”: US and UK Fighters In Ukraine Described The “Chaos” Of A Russian Missile Attack

At least 35 people were killed and 134 more were injured when eight Russian cruise missiles struck the International Center for Peace and Security in Yavoriv, a town that sits 10 miles from the border with Poland and had hosted US troops until last month. In the nearby western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Mayor Ruslan Martainkiv said Russia’s missiles struck the airport for a second time.

“All legionnaires are safe. No killed, no injured!” Colonel Anton Mironovich, director of public affairs at the National Army Academy in Lviv and a point person for foreign fighters, told BuzzFeed News. (Details about the people who were killed have not been released.) He said the air strike had been carried out by warplanes that took off from the Saratov airport in western Russia but approached from the south, from the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

James, who did not want his last name used for security reasons, confirmed that, saying he did not see anyone from the foreign group at Yavoriv wounded in the attack.

The attack on the Yavoriv base came a day after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that it would consider weapons deliveries from the West to Ukraine as legitimate targets. A Ukrainian officer with whom BuzzFeed News spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press described the attack on Yavoriv as “a message to the international community” that their weapons assistance to Ukraine will be “targeted” and foreigners streaming in to fight will be viewed as troops from outside nations participating in the war.

Late Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry released a statement threatening more attacks on similar targets.

“At these facilities, the Kyiv regime deployed a training center for foreign mercenaries before being sent to the areas of hostilities against Russian military personnel, as well as a storage base for weapons and equipment coming from foreign countries,” the statement said. “As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large shipment of foreign weapons were destroyed. The destruction of foreign mercenaries who arrived on the territory of Ukraine will continue.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the attack.

"We condemn the Russian Federation’s missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine’s border with Poland," he said. "The brutality must stop."

On Saturday, President Joe Biden approved an additional $200 million in arms and equipment for Ukraine. But the missile attack could hinder future weapons shipments to the country at a moment when its military needs more help to beat back the Russian military as it seizes territory and inches closer to the capital of Kyiv.

The Ukrainian officer said that as many as 1,000 foreign fighters were training at the base at the time of the attack. The fighters began arriving after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a public plea last month for foreigners to “join the defense of Ukraine, Europe, and the world” and take up arms against Russia.

Mironovich declined to say exactly how many foreign fighters have joined the new legion since Zelensky’s appeal on Feb. 26.

“We have a whole bunch of requests. Even more than we need. Let's say thousands,” he told BuzzFeed News.