Russia Wants To Be Seen As The Owner Of Crimea. Apple Just Recognized Them.

KYIV, Ukraine — If you want a guaranteed way to anger a Ukrainian, tell them Crimea belongs to Russia.



Ukrainian diplomats are lashing out at Apple after it gave in to Moscow’s demands to show Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula as part of Russian territory on its maps and weather apps when accessed from Russia.

“IPhones are great products. Seriously, though, @Apple, please, please, stick to high-tech and entertainment. Global politics is not your strong side. #CrimeaIsUkraine,” tweeted the Ukrainian foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko.

Hours later, the Ukrainian embassy in Washington joined him in criticizing the tech giant.

“We guess Ukrainians not giving any thanks to @Apple this #Thanksgiving! So let’s all remind Apple that #CrimeaIsUkraine and it is under Russian occupation - not its sovereignty,” it tweeted.

Russia invaded Crimea with soldiers in unmarked uniforms and annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014, in a move that was condemned by the vast majority of the international community. In response, the US and EU slapped Russian politicians, businessmen and companies with sanctions over the land grab that remains in place today.

News that Apple had complied with Moscow’s demands was first reported by the BBC, which confirmed the Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Simferopil, as well as Crimea itself, were identified as Russian territory on Apple Maps and Apple Weather. It’s unclear when Apple made these changes.