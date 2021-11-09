A Woman Who Narrowly Escaped Being Run Over By A Car At The “Unite The Right” Rally Said It Was “A Complete Terror Scene”

“I was confused. I was scared. I was worried about all the people that were there.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Marissa Blair hugs fiancé Marcus Martin, who was injured when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white supremacist Unite the Right rally, on Aug. 13, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The speeding Dodge Challenger barely missed Marissa Blair — only because her then-fiancé Marcus Martin pushed her out of the way. But it struck Martin, shattering his leg and sending him flying into the air. The couple were among the dozens of counterprotesters who had turned out in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, to demonstrate against the hundreds of violent white nationalists who had descended on the Virginia city as part of the weekend-long “Unite the Right” rally. More than four years later, Blair recounted in a federal courtroom in Charlottesville the horrors of that day, saying it was a scene of “complete terror” that left her and Martin with physical and emotional wounds and one of their friends dead on the pavement. Blair took the witness stand Monday, as the civil trial of a federal lawsuit against 24 white supremacists who organized the “Unite the Right” rally entered its third week. The suit, brought on behalf of Blair and eight other plaintiffs by the civil rights nonprofit Integrity First for America, is using the 150-year-old Ku Klux Klan Act to try to hold the rally organizers accountable for what they claim was racially motivated violence. The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from the neo-Nazi and white supremacists defendants, which include 14 individuals and 10 organizations. Among them are some of the most notorious far-right figures in the country, such the suit-and-tie white nationalist Richard Spencer, the “crying Nazi” Christopher Cantwell, and , a Charlottesville local and the main organizer of “Unite the Right.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis, KKK members, and other alt-right protesters hurl water bottles back and forth with counterprotesters during the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Blair, the latest of the plaintiffs to testify, broke into tears more than once as she recalled the events she witnessed and endured more than four years ago. “I was confused. I was scared. I was worried about all the people that were there,” Blair told the court. “It was a complete terror scene. It was blood everywhere. I was terrified.” Sitting across from her were some of the very neo-Nazis and other white supremacists who had organized the event. Her voice cracked as she recalled for the jury how she saw Martin’s hat on the ground covered in blood in the immediate aftermath of the car attack. Neo-Nazi and Adolf Hitler admirer James Fields was the man behind the wheel of the Dodge Challenger and one of the few white supremacists who have faced criminal charges related to the rally. He is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old activist he hit and killed, and the wounds he inflicted on dozens of others that day. Heyer was a close friend, Blair told the court. “Nobody expects your friend to be killed for standing up for what you believe in, right in front of you,” she said.

Paul J. Richards / AFP via Getty Images People receive first aid after a car was driven into a crowd of people in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017.