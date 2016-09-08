Matt Lauer Slammed For His Performance Moderating Presidential Forum
Lauer was roundly condemned on Twitter for his handling of the forum focused on national security and military issues.
NBC News anchor Matt Lauer is taking a beating from critics for his performance moderating a forum with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Wednesday night.
His main flub: He failed to fact-check Trump's false claim that he opposed the Iraq War from the beginning.
ADVERTISEMENT
But Lauer also took heat for managing time poorly during Clinton's segment, focusing heavily on Clinton's emails at the beginning of the forum and appearing to rush her answers at certain points towards the end.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lauer was also criticized for not following up with Clinton on her plans in Syria and the presence of ground troops in Iraq.
The general consensus: Lauer bombed.
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Christina Cocca is a curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Christina Cocca at christina.cocca@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.