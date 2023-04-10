Twitter Circles Is Broken, Revealing Nudes Not Meant For The General Public

When Twitter Circles launched in August 2022 , it promised users “the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis.”

The ability to limit posts’ access to a small number of people “makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers,” the company said in a blog post announcing the feature. Among the voices praising Circles in the post was Belong To, which supports young LGBTQ+ people in Ireland. The group hailed the feature for putting “power into the hands of people on Twitter by creating a new way for them to control how they show up online and feel safe expressing themselves.”

Eight months and one ownership change later, Circles’ secure functionality appears to have broken. A number of users are publicly warning those who use the feature that their supposedly secure posts — oftentimes nudes — are leaching into the main For You feed, the algorithmically driven homepage of Twitter.

For New York media worker Adam Moussa, the first indication something was wrong came around 25 minutes after he posted something to his Twitter Circle on April 7. He received a notification that an unfamiliar name had liked the tweet meant for select eyes only. “I was like, wait, what?” he told BuzzFeed News. “I pull up the tweet, and I look at who’s liked it. I see there’s two people that I don’t know that follow me that are not in the Circle who saved the tweet.”

After some investigation, Moussa said he subsequently discovered that it’s not just tweets within his own Circle, but replies he’s made to other people’s Circle tweets that are being surfaced through Twitter’s For You algorithm.

“Look, I have 40,000 followers,” Moussa said. “I work in the media. I have a lot of close friendships on Twitter, but often I wish Twitter were a little bit smaller and I could just talk to my real friends. That’s what Circles is to me and a lot of people. We bitch about people; we talk shit we wouldn’t talk about on the timeline. We talk about sexually explicit things. Some people post explicit photos.”