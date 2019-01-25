WASHINGTON — Roger Stone, the longtime adviser to President Donald Trump who has a lengthy and storied history in Republican Party politics, has been charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation with lying to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks and witness tampering.

The indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Thursday was unsealed early Friday morning. Stone was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday and is scheduled to make his first court appearance there. He faces one count of obstructing Congress, five counts of making false statements to Congress, and one count of witness tampering. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the tampering count, and up to five years in prison for each of the other charges.

Stone has been saying he was “prepared” to face an indictment from Mueller, who has been investigating Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign had any involvement in those efforts, since May 2017. His lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.



The indictment accuses Stone of lying to the House Permanent

Select Committee on Intelligence when he testified in September 2017 about what he knew and who he communicated with about documents stolen via hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman during the 2016 election.

Prosecutors claim Stone lied or gave misleading information to the House on a number of subjects, including saying he didn't have documents about the hacked materials — he did, according to charging papers; saying he hadn't directed associates to contact WikiLeaks — he had, according to messages quoted in the indictment; and saying he hadn't discussed his conversations with an intermediary about WikiLeaks with the Trump campaign — he told senior campaign officials about information WikiLeaks had on "multiple occasions," prosecutors alleged.

Stone is also accused of trying to convince one of his then-associates, referred to as "Person 2," to lie to Congress in order to align their stories. A lawyer for former Stone associate Randy Credico confirmed that Credico is "Person 2"; he declined to comment further. Credico testified before the grand jury in September 2018. Prosecutors say that in December 2017, as Credico faced a congressional subpoena to testify, Stone asked Credico to do a "Frank Pentangeli" — a reference to a character in the mafia movie "The Godfather: Part II" who was cooperating with law enforcement but then gave false testimony before Congress after his brother was threatened.

Stone was a close adviser to Trump in the early days of his campaign, and though Stone formally left the campaign before the first votes were cast, leaving in August 2015, Stone was never more than a phone call away.



When there were whispers of an effort to keep the nomination from Trump at the Republican National Convention in spring 2016, Stone announced that he would be staging protests — “#DaysofRage,” as he put it — to fight back and keep the party from “stealing” the nomination from Trump. Of course, no serious effort to prevent Trump from getting the nomination took place, and the #DaysofRage never happened.

After the convention, as the general election race between Trump and Hillary Clinton began in earnest, Stone went in a different direction: Guccifer 2.0, which the special counsel’s office has alleged is operated by Russian military intelligence (GRU), and WikiLeaks.

In June 2016, the Democratic National Committee announced that it had been hacked by the Russian government. In the months leading up to the election, WikiLeaks released thousands of emails stolen from the DNC and from the email account of Clinton's campaign chair John Podesta. Beginning in mid-August 2016, Stone started communicating with Guccifer 2.0, who had taken credit for the hack of the DNC's computers.

The indictment alleges that Stone spoke to unnamed "senior Trump Campaign officials" over the summer about "Organization 1" — WikiLeaks, based on the description — and about information WikiLeaks had that could hurt Clinton's campaign. Prosecutors claimed that the senior campaign officials were in touch with Stone to ask about "future releases."

The charging papers quote emails that Stone allegedly sent in July and August 2016 about communicating with WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange, who has been living in Ecuador's embassy in London since 2012 after seeking asylum. In one July 25 email, Stone allegedly wrote to an associate referred to as "Person 1," "Get to [the

head of Organization 1] [a]t Ecuadorian Embassy in London and get the pending

[Organization 1] emails . . . they deal with Foundation, allegedly.”

Another email excerpted in the indictment, allegedly sent to Stone on Aug. 2 by the person he directed to get in contact with Assange, read: "Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps. One shortly after I’m

back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging."

In August, Stone tweeted, “Trust me, it will soon [be] the Podesta's time in the barrel. #CrookedHillary.” The tweet, which appeared to be a reference to Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta, didn’t make much sense at the time. Stone has claimed it related to allegations involving Podesta’s business ties to Russia, but later, of course, it turned out that Podesta’s emails also had been hacked.



The indictment notes that in mid-August, Stone publicly denied that he had direct contact with WikiLeaks. Prosecutors alleged that Stone continued to be in touch with campaign officials about WikiLeaks and "intended future releases."

In a Sept. 18, 2016, text message to Credico quoted in the indictment, Stone allegedly wrote: "I am e-mailing u a request to pass on to [the head of Organization 1]." Prosecutors say Stone then emailed Credico with an article about Clinton, writing: "Please

ask [the head of Organization 1] for any State or HRC e-mail from

August 10 to August 30 — particularly on August 20, 2011 that

mention [the subject of the article] or confirm this narrative."

In October 2016, as Stone was tweeting publicly about WikiLeaks, the indictment alleges he was making statements privately about upcoming document releases. On Oct. 3, Stone wrote to an unnamed person involved in Trump's campaign, "Spoke to my friend in London last night. The payload is still coming," according to charging papers.

That same day, when a reporter with connections to what prosecutors described as a "high-ranking Trump Campaign official" asked Stone what Assange had and said they hoped "it's good," Stone allegedly replied, "It is. I’d tell [the high-ranking Trump Campaign official] but he doesn’t call me

back."

On Oct. 3, Stone tweeted, “I have total confidence that @wikileaks and my hero Julian Assange will educate the American people soon #LockHerUp." On Oct. 5, he went further: “Libs thinking Assange will stand down are wishful thinking. Payload coming #Lockthemup.”

On Oct. 7, WikiLeaks published the first of the emails hacked from Podesta. Prosecutors said Stone claimed credit for "correctly predicting" the release to senior Trump campaign officials.

Throughout the course of the special counsel’s investigation, many Stone associates have been called to testify before the grand jury and otherwise talk with Mueller’s team about a variety of matters.

Jason Sullivan, a social media specialist who worked with Stone, testified in early June 2018. John Kakanis, who had worked as Stone’s driver and accountant, was also called to testify. Kristin Davis, a woman who had been known as the Manhattan Madam and had worked for Stone during the campaign, also testified. Andrew Miller, another assistant to Stone, turned over documents and was ordered to testify — but Miller challenged the special counsel’s authority to subpoena him, a case that was appealed to the DC Circuit last year with no apparent resolution.

When Credico made his appearance before the grand jury last fall, he brought along his dog Bianca. In the indictment, prosecutors quoted increasingly hostile emails that Stone and Credico exchanged in 2018, including one where Stone said he would, "take that dog away from you." Stone called Credico a "rat" and a "stoolie," and said his lawyers are "are dying [to] Rip you to shreds." Credico told Stone that Stone had opened himself "up to perjury charges like an idiot."

Just this past week, however, InfoWars — the conservative website run by Alex Jones that traffics in conspiracy theories — published a story that itself appeared to be an attempt to get ahead of Washington Post reporting on Stone’s connections with Jones and Jerome Corsi, who had previously been cooperating with Mueller’s office but later said he expected to be indicted by Mueller, and the trio’s alleged connections to WikiLeaks. Corsi, another purveyor of conspiracy theories best known for his efforts to push the false "birther" claims against former president Barack Obama, worked for InfoWars for a period of time after the 2016 election as the head of its DC bureau.



Hazel Shearing contributed to this report .