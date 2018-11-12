Conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, who testified recently in front of special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury, announced on Monday that he expects to be indicted in the near future.

The news was first reported by NBC News and was quickly followed by Corsi announcing the expectation of an indictment himself on his YouTube-hosted livestream.

"I think I'm the next to be indicted," Corsi said on the livestream. "We did try to cooperate, and I did think I was doing a pretty good job of it" but that eventually "it all blows apart."

He said he expects to be indicted "for some form or other of lying."

Corsi has been linked to Roger Stone by Mueller's investigators, with questions being raised about connections between the two men relating to WikiLeaks and Julian Assange.

"To the best of my knowledge, I've never met Julian Assange. To the best of my knowledge, I did not have sources who told me what Julian Assange was going to do in advance," Corsi said. "To the best of my knowledge, I figured out what I knew, largely from open sources. That's what I do, connect the dots."

Corsi said that he made three separate trips to Washington to meet with the special counsel's office and met with them six times and appeared before the grand jury. "I guess I couldn't tell the special prosecutor what they wanted to hear," he said.

Attorney David Gray confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he is still Corsi's lawyer, but declined any further comment.



Zoe Tillman contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Please check back at BuzzFeed News for the latest.