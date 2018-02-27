Donald Trump And Jeff Sessions Fight Over Investigation Into FISA Abuse Claims

With Trump questioning Sessions and the loyalty of the inspector general who is investigating the allegations, Sessions pushed back, saying, "As long as I am the Attorney General ... this Department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner ...."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday responded to President Trump's attack on Sessions' decision to have the Justice Department's inspector general look into allegations of abuse by the department in obtaining a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant.

Trump on Wednesday called the move "DISGRACEFUL!" — questioning whether the inspector general is "an Obama guy" — prompting a statement from Sessions that the Justice Department would act in a "fair and impartial manner" for "[a]s long as [he is] the Attorney General."



Critics of the Russia investigation have alleged there was abuse concerning the FISA warrant issued against Carter Page during the 2016 presidential election that was renewed for about six months into the Trump administration. Those allegations were the main issue discussed in the Republicans' House Intelligence Committee memo.

"We believe that the Department of Justice must adhere to the highest standards in the FISA court," Sessions said. "And, yes, it will be investigated, and I think that is just the appropriate thing. The inspector general will take that as one of the matters he'll deal with."



On Wednesday morning, however, Trump tweeted harsh criticism of the move, questioning the process and the loyalties of the inspector general.