Federal Prosecutors File First Charges Alleging 2018 Russian Election Interference

Federal prosecutors have charged a Russian woman with conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with alleged efforts to interfere in the 2018 election.

The charges, filed against Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova on Sept. 28 but unsealed Friday in the Eastern District of Virginia, are the first such charges relating to the current election cycle.

The FBI affidavit attached to the complaint alleged that Khusyaynova has served as the chief accountant for "Project Lakhta" — which is described as a project begun in 2014 to conduct "political and electoral interference operations."

According to the affidavit, the goal of the conspiracy with which Khusyaynova is charged "has a strategic goal, which continues to this day, to sow division and discord in the U.S. political system, including by creating social and political polarization, undermining faith in democratic institutions, and influencing U.S. election, including the upcoming 2018 midterm election."

Project Lakhta, per the affidavit, involves groups like the Internet Research Agency and Concord Management and Consulting. Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, known as "Putin's Chef," controls Concord, the affidavit details, and "spent significant funds to further" Project Lakhta.

Those entities are defendants in the February indictment relating to 2016 election interference that was brought in DC by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Friday's complaint came not from Mueller's office, but from the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia.

"This case demonstrates that federal law enforcement authorities will work aggressively to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of unlawful foreign influence activities whenever feasible, and that we will not stand by idly while foreign actors obstruct the lawful functions of our government," G. Zachary Terwilliger, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement.



Earlier Friday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Justice Department, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security released a joint statement expressing concern about foreign interference in US elections.

"We are concerned about ongoing campaigns by Russia, China and other foreign actors, including Iran, to undermine confidence in democratic institutions and influence public sentiment and government policies," the statement said in part. "These activities also may seek to influence voter perceptions and decision making in the 2018 and 2020 U.S. elections."



For months, administration officials — especially from the Department of Homeland Security, which is tasked with protecting American voting infrastructure and is more open about election security than other federal agencies that play a big role — have downplayed the idea that foreign hackers were preparing a major cyberattack on the midterm elections.

All the while, DHS officials, as well as other major figures in election security like FBI director Christopher Wray, have said that they have consistently seen foreign influence operations. But that's a phrase that the government has kept vague, with officials nodding to interrupted Facebook campaigns like Iran's, and President Trump claiming that China taking a four-page ad out in an Iowa newspaper was evidence that country is "attempting to interfere" in the election.

Kevin Collier contributed reporting.

