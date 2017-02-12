A lot of us say "I'm so anxious!" when what we mean is that we're stressed and overwhelmed with all the shit we have to do and all the time we don't have to do it. "That causes us to feel anxious a lot of times," says Howes, but it's not anxiety per se. You really do have to get all this work done and you are incredibly busy. The anxiety comes in when you start telling yourself that you won't get it done, that your boss will fire you, and that everyone will view you as a complete failure.

So if you notice that a lot of your anxiety stems from being overbooked or overworked, first look for ways you can lessen that stress. Are you constantly overcommitting at work or in your social life? Are there ways you can cut back in one area to give yourself more time to just chill? Obviously, there might not be, but it's worth a shot to see if there's something you can say "no" to, even just temporarily.