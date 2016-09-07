Watch Apple CEO Tim Cook Do Karaoke (Oh And Check Out The New Wireless AirPods)
At the big iPhone event, we saw videos of the new wireless AirPods, the new swimproof Apple Watch, and even a little Carpool Karaoke.
Apple held its big iPhone event today in San Francisco, where it announced two new phones, a new Apple Watch, and its much-anticipated wireless headphones, called AirPods. Below, some videos and demos that Apple aired during the event. Enjoy!
With this video, Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive explains how Apple's new wireless AirPod headphones will work.
Here's what people who love to exercise will like about the new (swimproof!) Apple Watch.
Aaaand, just for fun, here's Apple CEO Tim Cook doing Carpool Karaoke with The Late Late Show's James Corden...and Pharrell!
