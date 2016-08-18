Uber Is Putting A Bunch Of Self-Driving Volvos On The Road In Pittsburgh

Uber also announced this morning that it's buying Otto, a San Francisco-based automated trucking startup that's less than a year old.

Uber is making moves in its effort to to bring autonomous vehicles to the ride-hail industry. Later this month, the $66 billion startup will start dispatching a fleet of self-driving "custom Volvo XC90s" on the road in Pittsburgh, Bloomberg reports.

Humans will monitor the autonomous Uber vehicles from the drivers' seat, and rides will be free, to start out. Volvo will roll out 100 of the cars in Pittsburgh by the end of the year.



Uber started testing self-driving Ford Fusion cars in Pittsburgh in May of this year, out of its Pittsburgh Advanced Technologies Center, and has long held ambitions for building an autonomous fleet — a source of anxiety for the hundreds of thousands of drivers who rely on the company for income.



Uber also announced that it just bought Otto, a San Francisco-based company that launched in May 2016 with the goal of automating commercial trucking.



CEO Travis Kalanick introduced the news in a blog post Thursday morning, but declined to share how much the ex-Googler founded company cost him, though sources told Bloomberg it amounts to 1% of Uber's latest valuation.

Otto founder Anthony Levandowski first met Kalanick while he was at Google, where he was a key part of the company’s autonomous car team before decamping in January 2016. "Together," Kalanick wrote, "we now have one of the strongest autonomous engineering groups in the world."