Tesla Is Laying Off 9% Of Its Employees

Tesla is laying off 9% of its total staff across the company. The layoffs are limited largely to salaried employees, and won't impact production rates of the Tesla Model 3, the company said.

In an email to staff on Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the cuts were driven by “the need to reduce costs and become profitable.” In the email, Musk acknowledged that “Tesla has never made an annual profit in the almost 15 years since we have existed.”

"Tesla has grown and evolved rapidly over the past several years, which has resulted in some duplication of roles and some job functions that, while they made sense in the past, are difficult to justify today," Musk wrote.



Decisions of which employees to let go were determined "by evaluating the criticality of each position, whether certain jobs could be done more efficiently and productively, and by assessing the specific skills and abilities of each individual in the company." In his email, Musk also noted that the company was ending a sales partnership with Home Depot, where Tesla placed salespeople at retail locations of the home improvement store to sell its solar products.

One Telsa employee who spoke with BuzzFeed News under the condition of anonymity said that last Friday, company leaders told home energy unit staff of an all-hands meeting on Tuesday, and told them to block off a four-hour period starting at 9 a.m. PT. On Monday, some sales employees were also told to complete an online test about Tesla vehicles before midnight, though it was unclear why at the time.

The employee, who works at a Home Depot location, told BuzzFeed News the four-hour meeting was reduced to a nine-minute conference call to notify employees of the expected workforce cuts. During the call, Home Depot-based workers were told that some who passed the vehicles sales test will move to Tesla automobile dealerships and that they would find out on Thursday if they had made the cut.

Still, Tuesday’s call left more questions than answers for the employee, who said Musk’s statements “don’t really add up.” In his email, the billionaire chief executive noted that "the majority of Tesla employees working at Home Depot will be offered the opportunity to move over to Tesla retail locations."

“Elon said that it would be 9% of mostly salaried people, but the logic of that doesn’t make sense. There are hundreds of [non-salaried sales people] in Home Depots. If Home Depot is shutting down, I don’t know how many possibly could be absorbed into Tesla stores," the employee told BuzzFeed News.

Tesla did not immediately respond to questions on how it plans to handle transitions of Home Depot-based employees.

Tesla previously let go a large number of employees in October 2017, which the company said at the time were related to performance issues.

Some of those employees have accused the company of wrongfully terminating them because of their involvement in an ongoing labor organizing campaign at Tesla's Fremont, California, car factory. Tesla is currently facing those and other charges of unfair labor practices in a trial in front of the National Labor Relations Board.

Here's the full email Musk wrote to staff on Tuesday:

From: Elon Musk

To: Everybody

Subject: Reorg Update