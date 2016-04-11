Tax Day Is Hell For Uber Drivers

Nobody likes tax day.

But for the new, amorphous, and ever-growing subset of employees known as gig workers, April 15 can be particularly stressful.

The vast majority of working people in the United States are employees, meaning they file W-2s on tax day. But the independent contractors who deliver groceries for Instacart and drive for Lyft — not to mention those who teach yoga, cut hair, or consult independently — file what are known as 1099 forms, entering them into a whole different, and usually more complicated, tax process.

“It’s quite overwhelming,” says Victoria Esparza of Austin. This is Esparza’s first year as a contractor — she works for a platform called Pretty Instant, as a personal assistant, as well as a nanny and as a merchandiser. To keep track of costs, Esparza writes down her mileage every time she gets in the car. “It’s very complicated,” she says.

People who have made a career out of self-employment know they’re supposed to file quarterly and record expenses, but the thousands of workers who have signed up for on-demand platforms in the last few years often don’t.

Tax professionals know this, of course — and have jumped to educate 1099ers on how to file right.

Matthew Whatley, aka the San Francisco “tax ninja,” realized a couple years ago that most ride-hail drivers in the city “have no idea what they’re doing” when it comes to taxes. “Most of them haven’t filed in multiple years,” he says. “Nobody has a clue. None of them.” Whatley says a driver who’s making $50,000 a year could end up owing $6,000 to $7,000 in taxes, which can be a huge problem if you’re not budgeting for it. Now, Whatley hands out his business cards whenever he gets into an Uber or Lyft.

On the popular driver website UberPeople.net, which has an entire forum dedicated to taxes, Joe Starzyk is just one of multiple accounts that have been reaching out to drivers offering his services as a sharing economy tax professional. Another goes by simply UberTaxPro. Threads are full of questions about deductions, how kids impact taxes, and what to do if you haven’t kept track of work expenditures all year.

“I think the gig economy is great, but people just need to understand there are tax issues — such as quarterly estimates or retirement plan options without a company 401k — that need to be considered,” Starzyk, who has focused on the “underserved” gig economy for a year, wrote in an email. “With the gig economy, so many things get comingled with personal items it becomes difficult to track and record. New Uber drivers often don't realize that they are considered self-employed.”

It’s not just savvy accountants who’ve seen the swelling population of self-employed people in the U.S. as potential customers. Software companies have caught on to the idea, too. UberPeople is full of drivers recommending apps like Hurdlr and SherpaShare for mileage tracking and other financial services.

“When you are a hairdresser, you’re in a hair salon where everyone else is doing the same thing day after day. You’re around other people, so the questions you have, people talk about it,” Randi Sorenson, an independent accountant whose specialty is helping self-employed people, told BuzzFeed News. “Whereas the Uber drivers you have out there are alone.”

Sorenson is an independent CPA. But she also works with Intuit, an accounting software company that makes a product for independent contractors called QuickBooks Self-Employed. The app keeps track of driver mileage and allows users to swipe left or right for personal or work expenses.