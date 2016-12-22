Social Media Reportedly Blocked In Turkey After Horrific ISIS Video

Access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube is reportedly being throttled in Turkey after an ISIS account posted a video of two Turkish soldiers being burned to death.

The move comes after a group known as the Aleppo Province of the Islamic State reportedly posted a video Thursday showing two Turkish soldiers being burned alive near Aleppo.

Access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has reportedly been blocked in Turkey.

Confirmed: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube blocked in #Turkey after #IS uploads soldier video https://t.co/xeOXVf8tP2

Some Internet users in Turkey say they still have access to the social networks, however, and it's possible they're using VPNs as a workaround.

Turkey's government is known for restricting its citizens' internet access during times of crisis; it most recently throttled access to these sites earlier this week, after a Turkish police officer assassinated Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov in an art gallery in Ankara, claiming to want revenge for the Syrian Civil War.

In July, the UN Human Rights Council passed a non-binding resolution in opposition to the practice of limiting access to the Internet and sites like Facebook and Twitter, a move that Turkey supported at the time.



Google did not confirm reports that YouTube access has been blocked in Turkey, pointing to this site where the search giant reports service disruptions.



Twitter declined to comment on this story via email.

Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

