Employees Of Another Major Tech Company Are Petitioning Government Contracts

More than 650 Salesforce employees have signed a petition asking their employer to end a contract with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This marks the third major tech company, following Microsoft and Amazon, whose employees have protested when their company sells its technology to the government.

More than 100 Microsoft employees signed a petition asking the company to cut ties with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after news broke of immigrant children being separated from their parents at the border. (Microsoft also attracted scrutiny last Monday over a company blog that discussed how Microsoft’s Azure cloud software has a role in enabling ICE to deliver services like "[accelerating] facial recognition and identification.") Amazon employees later sent a letter asking CEO Jeff Bezos to end contracts with government agencies seeking to use the company’s controversial facial recognition software.

Previously, a dozen Google employees resigned in opposition to the firm’s involvement with Project Maven, a Pentagon drone warfare initiative. Google has said it won’t renew its contract with the Pentagon.

In March, Salesforce signed a contract with CBP to build custom software for hiring purposes. Specifically, the agency is using a product called Community Cloud to “increase core human resources information technology capabilities for current and prospective employees, while at the same time, driving efficiencies throughout the process.”

“We are particularly concerned about the use of Service Cloud to manage border activities," the employees' letter reads. "Given the inhumane separation of children from their parents currently taking place at the border, we believe that our core value of Equality is at stake and that Salesforce should reexamine our contractual relationship with CBP and speak out against its practices."

The letter, which is addressed to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, asks that the company "craft a plan for examining the use of all our products, and the extent to which they are being used for harm."

Regarding the letter, a Salesforce spokesperson said in a statement, "One of the greatest things about being part of the Salesforce family is that we proudly foster an open exchange of ideas and dialogue. We’re proud of our employees for being passionate and vocal, and will continue the conversation on this and other important matters."

The Salesforce letter continues a recent trend of employee activism at tech companies in Silicon Valley, where there is fierce competition for programming talent. While so far only Google has changed its plans in response to employee organizing, the backlash against tech firms that hold military or immigration agency contracts is gaining momentum.

The full text of the letter, obtained by BuzzFeed News, and first reported on by Bloomberg, is below: