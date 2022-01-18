High Injury Rates, Low Wages, And A COVID Outbreak At Work Weren’t Enough To Convince HelloFresh Employees They Needed A Union

The pandemic has lent momentum to the labor movement, but union losses at HelloFresh food-packing warehouses reveal the challenges of convincing some workers that the fight is worth the risks.

Workers who pack and ship boxes of food for HelloFresh in California voted against unionizing at the end of last year despite facing high rates of injury, low wages, and a major COVID-19 outbreak, a loss for the labor movement that reflects the ongoing challenges facing organizers two years into the pandemic. In summer 2020, a HelloFresh food-packing facility in Richmond, just north of Oakland, was the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak in one of the state’s most populous counties, a wave that infected 171 workers at one warehouse. After an employee who worked at the facility died of COVID, state health and safety officials opened an investigation and in April 2021 charged the company with a “serious” violation. A labor union, UNITE HERE, started looking into working conditions at HelloFresh and published government data that showed rates of injury at the Richmond facility in 2020 were more than three times the average for the warehousing industry and almost twice as high as the average for workers in prepared food manufacturing.

And workers faced those risks all while getting paid at an $18-an-hour rate that amounted to less than a living wage in the Bay Area, according to calculations by researchers at MIT. To organizers at UNITE HERE, the combination of those conditions made HelloFresh a prime target for unionizing — especially at a time when the risks of working through the pandemic seemed to have sparked a turning point in the American labor movement as workers demanded higher pay, pushed for safer working conditions, and walked out the door in record numbers. Strikes and walkouts doubled between fall 2020 and fall 2021, reported Bloomberg, which concluded that unions are “having a moment.” The Washington Post called this so-called strike wave “historic.” NBC deemed 2021 “the year of the worker.” But in November and December, HelloFresh workers in both Richmond, California, and Aurora, Colorado, voted decisively against the union — of 763 eligible workers in Richmond, 198 voted in favor of joining UNITE HERE, the food and hospitality workers union, while 289 voted against, a similar spread to the results in Aurora. Even as public support for unions swelled and the labor movement gained momentum, actually persuading workers to form new unions remained a challenge.

The number of successful union campaigns dropped following the start of the pandemic, both because it limited face-to-face organizing and because the agency paused elections during the early months of the outbreak. In 2020, 577 unions were certified and 661 in 2021, down from 901 in 2019 and 1,076 in 2015, according to data collected by Miami University assistant professor of political science Kevin Reuning. The trend predates the pandemic: In the last six years, the total number of newly unionized workers has plummeted — from 53,765 in 2015 to ​​45,189 in 2019 to 31,445 in 2021 — while the percentage of elections that unions win has hovered consistently around 50%. The recent setbacks for labor organizers reflect the difficulty of convincing workers who are paid low wages and have minimal employment protections that the benefits of collective bargaining are worth the financial costs and the risks of losing employment at companies aggressively pushing against unionizing. “It’s hard for all workers to organize, but it’s especially hard for the more vulnerable workers to organize,” said Rebecca Givan, a labor studies professor at Rutgers. “Campaigns of intimidation can be very successful because these workers know that they are living a precarious life. It really helps employers take advantage of employees when the employees feel fortunate to have a job instead of feeling they have a right to demand more.”

At HelloFresh, which is what’s called a “second-chance employer,” some employees have criminal convictions on their records, which bars them from a range of other jobs, including driving for Lyft or Uber. Others are immigrants with limited English-speaking skills. All face one of the most severe housing shortages in the country; a quarter of Bay Area residents don’t make enough money to make ends meet. For some workers earning around $18 an hour, the prospect of union dues cutting into their already tight budgets was enough to turn them against the initiative. “If we applied for the union, they’re going to take our extra money,” HelloFresh employee Candy Hatcher said, referring to the dues employees would pay if the union won. “I have bills. I have rent and everything,” Like many companies, HelloFresh maintained a website that discouraged workers from voting for the union. The website, My HelloFresh Voice, told workers they could be “permanently replaced” if they went on strike, and it included a calculator that showed how much they could earn if they invested their dues rather than paying the union $59.60 per month. The vote against the union at the HelloFresh facilities in some ways mirrors the ongoing high-profile union election at an Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama; following a decisive loss, both unions charged the employer with illegally interfering in the election process. While workers at Amazon succeeded in that effort and will begin voting by mail in a rerun of the election on Feb. 4, workers at HelloFresh await an investigation by federal labor regulators into their objection to the election results in Colorado and charges of unfair labor practice in California. Workers who supported the union had “wanted HelloFresh to finally listen to their concerns about disrespect, dangerous working conditions, and pay,” a spokesperson for the union said in a statement immediately following the election, “but instead HelloFresh spent thousands of dollars a day on an aggressive anti-union campaign.” In a statement, the company said that the election had made it “resoundingly clear” that employees “trust in HelloFresh to work in their best interest.” The company denied that it had interfered illegally with the union election process and said the goal of the union website was to “create an open dialogue with our employees, enabling them to make informed decisions” about unionizing. HelloFresh said it took steps to improve safety measures in 2021 and reduced its injury rate to below the industry average. “Employees are at the heart of everything we do, and we prioritize their health, safety and wellbeing above all else,” the statement said. While there are laws against intimidating and threatening employees who want to unionize, enforcement mechanisms are weak and consequences for employers are limited, said Lola Loustaunau, a University of Oregon sociologist who in 2020 published research on why workers vote against unions. “It benefits them to violate labor law,” she said of employers generally. “They could fire you, and you can file a fair labor practice claim later, but what does that do for a person who needs their paycheck this week?”

As Bay Area COVID-19 cases climbed to new highs in summer 2020, Contra Costa County health officials noticed that one employer “kept coming up,” according to workplace health and safety documents: HelloFresh. When health inspector Heather Cedermaz went out to investigate the Richmond facility on July 20, 2020, the company said it had 26 recorded coronavirus cases in its workplace, but county records showed at least 54 cases among HelloFresh employees in that facility. While she found HelloFresh cooperative, she wasn’t satisfied with its COVID protocols, she later told California workplace safety officials. People were grouped by doorways and eating together in a crowded break room, the plexiglass barriers meant to reduce exposure between people working side by side were hung too high to be effective, and employees weren’t properly wearing their masks. Documents show that in official mitigation strategies sent to HelloFresh, the public health department recommended the company take “immediate actions,” including reducing the on-site workforce by 40% by July 22, 2020, and testing all employees by July 29. By then, Wilfredo Alvarez, a 64-year-old HelloFresh employee who’d been working on the production line in Richmond for three years, had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for over a week. His children kept in touch with their dad’s employer, according to text messages included in documents provided to BuzzFeed News by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health. The family updated company human resources representatives on which hospital he was in and kept them abreast of his condition. William, one of Alvarez’s sons, told state health and safety officials that he had also informed the company of his dad’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and text messages show he told them when he also contracted the virus himself and had to quarantine. “Dad is stable but still in critical conditions,” William texted a HelloFresh HR representative on July 21. “But slowly he’s getting better.” After Alvarez had come to San Francisco from Nicaragua, he first worked as a salesperson, pitching farm equipment to agricultural workers throughout the region, before eventually ending up at HelloFresh, one of his sons, Wilfredo Jr., told BuzzFeed News. Even into his 60s, Alvarez was active, jumping rope with his grandkids at a birthday party in early July. Though he was nearing retirement age, he had no plans to stop working. The youngest of his 12 children was 12 years old, and he wanted to keep earning to support his kids’ education. Wilfredo Jr. said that his dad was careful about COVID-19 and rarely went anywhere else besides work. “He always took care of his health,” he said. “When this whole COVID thing started, even to come see us and spend time with us, he would come wearing his gloves and mask the whole time.” But his precautions weren’t enough to ward off the virus. On July 9, Alvarez, who had never been tested for COVID-19 at work, called out sick, telling his employer that his symptoms must be a result of his diabetes acting up. Less than a week later, he tested positive for COVID and was admitted to the hospital.

In an email exchange reviewed by BuzzFeed News, HelloFresh’s US head of corporate safety and security, Mitchell Jacobs, told state officials that, after Alvarez was hospitalized, the company didn’t hear about his condition again until the county health department called to inform the company of Alvarez’s death. But text message records show that, on July 29, one of Alvarez’s sons texted a HelloFresh representative about his dad’s condition, saying, “I’m still hoping for a miracle and hoping for the best but I'm looking for funeral homes already.” Later that night, Alvarez died, alone in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Vacaville, California. “My dad didn’t make it,” Alvarez’s son told a HelloFresh employee via text message. “Oh my goodness. No I’m so so sorry. I’m so sorry,” the HelloFresh employee responded. Cedermaz heard about Alvarez’s death from the hospital and instructed the company to report the fatality to the state, which it did, 12 days after his death. The accident report stated that HelloFresh was “unsure of the cause of death” and had “no knowledge as to if [Alvarez] was positive for COVID-19 or not.” In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the company said that “HelloFresh has at all times fully met its reporting obligations in a timely manner, and has at all times followed our voluntary and industry-leading operating procedure when we have been made aware of self-reported incidents of COVID-19 among our team, including multi-level contact tracing and quarantine.” The day after the report of Alvarez’s death was filed, state health inspectors came to the Richmond facility to inspect the company’s COVID-19 protocols. There, they encountered many of the same issues the county’s investigator had found three weeks before: Employees were grouped too close together, some handwashing stations had no water, and while there were "barriers between production line workers," the partitions were located "above their heads!" Health and safety officials continued working with HelloFresh, which in September informed them that its director of safety and security, Craig Gage, had “left the position” and was being replaced by newly hired Mitchell Jacobs. On Sept. 22, Jacobs took a state official on another facility tour in which they encountered one worker “without a face covering,” a second “without a face covering placed over his mouth and nose,” a third “not wearing their face covering,” and a fourth “without a face covering in place,” according to state health and safety documents. Gage didn’t respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News; HelloFresh did not respond to questions regarding his departure from the company.

“All you had to do to get in is say you haven’t been tested and you could get in.”

Lontrell Bolton, who was working for HelloFresh that summer, said he felt as though the company “didn’t really care” about whether employees were getting sick or bringing the virus to work. He remembered thinking it was strange that employees were allowed to sit together at lunch inside with their masks off. “The outbreak was there a long time, but nobody really said anything,” Bolton told BuzzFeed News. The priority, he said, was keeping the facility open, not keeping the virus out. “All you had to do to get in is say you haven't been tested and you could get in," he said. By the time the state health and safety agency completed its investigation, it agreed that HelloFresh hadn’t done enough to protect its staff from the worst of the pandemic. The agency was not able to conclusively determine whether Alvarez contracted the virus at work, on April 5, 2021. But it concluded that the company had failed to keep workers appropriately distanced, provide barriers, and enforce mask rules; officials charged the company with one moderate and one serious health and safety violation and fined it $8,995. In a statement, HelloFresh said it worked quickly to roll out COVID-19 safety procedures, including “increased sick pay, daily hospital-grade deep cleanings, mask mandates, strict social distancing, upgraded air filtration systems, and paid time off for quarantines.” The company has not paid the fine but said it is in “close conversations with CalOSHA pertaining to the ongoing citation and [looks] forward to reaching a final resolution once the investigation is complete.” The company said it was “deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Alvarez's passing” but “unable to link this incident to work-related exposure.” The Alvarez family believes their dad contracted the virus at work — but because HelloFresh wasn’t testing employees daily, there’s no way to know. “They should have done their contact tracing,” Wilfredo Jr. said. “If they have to shut down until they figured things out, they should have done that.” Almost a year and a half after Alvarez died, his family is still waiting to have a funeral. He wanted to be buried in Nicaragua, but the expense of flying the whole family down, plus the cost of complying with local COVID testing protocols, is still too high. Meanwhile, his older children have had to support their youngest siblings in addition to their own kids, who still get emotional when they think about their grandfather, Wilfredo Jr. said. “The last conversation I had with him, he told my kids, ‘I’ll see you guys soon, I’m fine!’ Which we knew he wasn’t, but he wasn’t going to tell my kids that,” he said. “He wasn’t done. He wanted to live.”