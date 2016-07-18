Good Luck Finding Airbnb's Anti-Discrimination Policy

Airbnb says it's working on a solution to its discrimination problem, but new hosts don't even have to read the company's so-called zero-tolerance policy when they sign up.

Airbnb knows it has a housing discrimination problem. The company has made that clear on Twitter, in the media, onstage at its OpenAir event, and, most recently, at Fortune's Brainstorm Tech conference. It says it has a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind. And when discrimination does occur on its platform — as it has against black travelers, gay travelers, and trans travelers, the company is quick to tout its anti-discrimination policy as evidence of this.

Yet a BuzzFeed News tour of the company's registration process for new hosts reveals that policy is — at best — extremely difficult to find. At no point during Airbnb's roughly 15-minute, 24-part registration process does the company detail it, or even inform potential hosts of its existence.

Let's take a walk through that signup process: