Etsy Raised Fees For People Who Sell Goods On Its Platform, And Now Sellers Are Planning A Strike

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition asking Etsy not to raise fees by 30%, a move that sellers say is just the latest in a series of new policies that puts short-term revenue gains over what’s best for the people who power the platform.

“Increasing seller fees by 30% after two years of record sales is nothing short of pandemic profiteering. After the planned increase, our fees as sellers will have more than doubled in less than 4 years,” reads the petition, which a campaign organizer said has been signed by 900 people who run small businesses via Etsy in addition to thousands of their customers and other supporters.

“Even though it's the hard work of Etsy's sellers who've made it the massively successful company it is today, we have fewer rights and less of a voice in our workplaces than ever,” the petition continues.

Etsy announced the fee increase in February, according to the Verge. Frustrated by the news, sellers turned to social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to vent their frustration, and a few like-minded business owners decided to organize a campaign to pressure Etsy to reverse its decision. The business owners plan to “strike” against Etsy by halting the sale of their goods on the platform starting April 11, and they’re calling on customers to boycott the platform, too, through April 18.