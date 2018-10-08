HPV Vaccine Gardasil Is Now Approved For Adults Ages 27 To 45

The FDA approved the expanded use of Gardasil 9, which protects against many types of HPV that cause cancer, to include adults ages 27 to 45.

Boston Globe / Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the expanded use of Gardasil, a vaccine that protects against human papillomavirus (HPV), to women and men ages 27 to 45. Previously, the vaccine was only approved for people between the ages of 9 and 26. HPV is a common sexually transmitted virus that infects about 80 million people in the US — with an additional 14 million new cases each year, according to the CDC. Most people infected with HPV don't have symptoms, and the infection often clears on its own. However, persistent infections with certain high-risk types of the virus can lead to cancer, including cancers of the cervix, anus, penis, and throat. Gardasil 9 protects against genital warts and cancers caused by nine types of HPV including types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58. (There are over 100 types of the virus.) Each year HPV causes 33,700 cancers in men and women and the vaccine can prevent most of these, or about 31,200 cases, according to the CDC.

Kwangshin Kim / Getty Images

The vaccine was first approved for use in the US in 2006, and was initially recommended only for girls and women ages 9 to 26. Later, it was approved for men in this age group. So there's an entire generation of adults who missed out on Gardasil. “Today’s approval represents an important opportunity to help prevent HPV-related diseases and cancers in a broader age range," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in an announcement. The approval for the vaccine among older age groups was based on the results of a study of about 3,200 women aged 27 to 45. The study found that Gardasil was 88% effective at preventing persistent infections, genital warts, precancerous lesions, and cervical cancer caused by the types of HPV covered by the vaccine. The effectiveness of the vaccine in men is inferred from the data in the study and another clinical trial of about 150 men, according to the FDA.

Bsip / Getty Images