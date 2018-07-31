Please Do Not Wash Or Reuse Your Condoms, CDC Warns

Since the early days of sex ed, most people have learned about all the fantastic benefits of using condoms. They can help keep you and your sexual partners safe by protecting against sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies — as long as you follow the instructions. But sometimes, it can be hard (pun intended) for people to use condoms the right way.

If the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tweets about it, you know it’s a real problem. So yes, a fair number of people are rinsing out and reusing condoms.

Like toilet paper and tampons, condoms are a single-use item. Reusing them is not only pretty gross, but it puts you and your sexual partner(s) at risk. Condoms can prevent the spread of most STIs — like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis — but only when used correctly.

“Incorrect use, such as reusing a condom or using more than one at a time, diminishes the protective effect of condoms by leading to condom breakage, slippage, or leakage,” Dr. Elizabeth Torrone, an epidemiologist at the CDC’s Division of STD Prevention, told BuzzFeed News in an email. Soap and water won’t kill all of the tiny microorganisms on or inside the condom, and it can only make the latex more prone to tear.

Condoms are up to 98% effective at preventing pregnancy when used perfectly, but this figure drops with inconsistent or incorrect use. “There's no way you can confirm the integrity of the condom for protection against pregnancy once it has been used, removed, washed, and replaced,” Dr. Alyssa Dweck, a board-certified OB-GYN and author of "The Complete A to Z for your V,” told BuzzFeed News. Simply put, used condoms should go in the trash after sex, even if ejaculation doesn’t occur.

“You should use the condom in the way the manufacturer has intended and tested — if you don’t, you cannot rely on the condom anymore to do those duties,” Dweck said. That means using the condom straight from its original packaging, keeping it on the whole time, and wearing a new one each time you have vaginal, anal, or oral sex — and when you switch between these with the same partner(s). “Let’s say you have sex three times in one night — you should be changing the condom three times or before the next sex act,” said Dweck.