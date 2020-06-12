Many Police Departments Have Software That Can Identify People In Crowds

Idris Solomon / Reuters Demonstrators protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in New York City, June 11.

As protesters demand an end to police brutality and the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the nation, police departments around the country are using software that can track and identify people in crowds from surveillance footage — often with little to no public oversight or knowledge.

Dozens of cities around the country are using BriefCam, which sells software that allows police to comb through surveillance footage to monitor protests and enforce social distancing, and almost all of these cities have hosted protests against police brutality in the weeks since George Floyd was killed in police custody, BuzzFeed News has found. Some of the cities using BriefCam’s technology — such as New Orleans and St. Paul — have been the site of extreme police violence, with officers using rubber bullets, tear gas, and batons on protesters. Authorities in Chicago; Boston; Detroit; Denver; Doral, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; and Santa Fe County, New Mexico have also used it. Some cities said they were not using BriefCam in conjunction with the protests or the pandemic. The St. Paul Police Department told BuzzFeed News that it has not used BriefCam “to detect social distancing or face masks” or “for crowd detection/monitoring protests.” The department representative did not respond when asked if there is department policy that prevents it. BriefCam shows the line between contact tracing, policing, and surveillance can be thin — as cities can spend tens of thousands of dollars for powerful technology, with few restrictions on how police can use it. BriefCam did not return multiple requests for comment or respond to a detailed list of questions.

“This product appears to offer exactly the kind of indiscriminate surveillance that makes so many Americans concerned about government use of facial recognition technology.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden raised concerns about the software on Friday, telling BuzzFeed News, “This product appears to offer exactly the kind of indiscriminate surveillance that makes so many Americans concerned about government use of facial recognition technology.” "Congress should step in and block the use of facial recognition by police in this manner until there are ironclad rules to protect against inaccurate discriminatory algorithms and misuse," Wyden added. "This company should be held responsible for any and all harm that springs from misidentifications as the company is knowingly marketing a product that cannot provide the certainty necessary for law enforcement functions.”

Founded in 2007 by Hebrew University researchers and now owned by camera company Canon, the Israel-based company sells a system called “Protect & Insights” that lets police and private companies filter hours of closed circuit television and home surveillance and create excerpts of a few relevant moments. Protect & Insights has built-in facial recognition and license plate reader searches, and lets police create “Watch Lists” of faces and license plates. The company also said its tool could filter out “men, women, children, clothing, bags, vehicles, animals, size, color, speed, path, direction, dwell time, and more.” This month, BriefCam launched a new “Proximity Identification" feature, which it marketed as a way to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The company claimed it could gauge the distance between individuals, detect who is wearing a mask and who isn't, and identify crowds and bottlenecks. In a brochure, BriefCam said that these features could be combined with facial recognition to determine the identities of people who may have violated social distancing recommendations. “Advanced multi-camera search powerfully identifies men, women and children in video with speed and precision,” BriefCam claims on its website. “Accurate face recognition can be leveraged to rapidly pinpoint people of interest using digital images extracted from the video or from external sources.”