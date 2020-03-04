Etsy Just Removed All Coronavirus-Themed Merchandise

On Wednesday afternoon, Etsy removed all items mentioning the coronavirus or COVID-19 after hundreds of merchants posted or tagged items related to the outbreak on the site.

Some of the removed items, like coronavirus-shaped crochet art, were designed for science education. But there were also hundreds of T-shirts and mugs that used the coronavirus as a punchline, displaying text like "I Survived Coronavirus 2020," “Straight Outta Wuhan,” and "I don't have coronavirus I’m just drunk.”

“In order to keep our marketplace safe, our team is prioritizing taking down any listings that claim to protect against coronavirus," an Etsy spokesperson said. "In the past few days alone, we have removed thousands of items that make such medical claims. We have also taken down hundreds of items that attempt to exploit the developing coronavirus situation. Our teams continue to automatically and manually review and remove items that violate our policies.”



As of Wednesday, over 95,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, with 3,254 deaths.