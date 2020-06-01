Dallas Police Asked People To Call Out Protestors. People Flooded Their App With K-Pop Instead

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and SUGA of the K-pop boy band BTS

@7soulsmap @cuntnini I’m in 👁👁

Protests against police brutality have swept through the United States this week, with major demonstrations happening in Minneapolis, New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Oakland, and Dallas. Police have often escalated peaceful protests and lashed out violently. In addition to the streets, protestors have also begun taking action online as well.



Dozens of people submitted one-star reviews to the iWatch Dallas listings on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Many people used their reviews to say Black Lives Matter, and call for justice for George Floyd.

Via apps.apple.com Screenshot of the iWatch Dallas app in the iOS App Store.

It’s unclear if K-pop fans from Twitter overwhelmed the app with traffic, causing it to stop working, or if the police department simply wanted people to stop submitting photos and videos through the app. The Dallas Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The digital protest started when a tweet from Twitter user @7soulsmap, which showed a screenshot of the original Dallas PD tweet, got retweeted thousands of times. A few hours later, @7soulsmap responded to their own tweet with a video and said, "If y’all post this one on their app I’ll send you a $1, I promise." "DOWNLOAD THE APP AND SEND ALL YOUR FANCAMS!!!" Twitter @ngelwy said in the now-deleted quote tweet of @7soulsmap. "SEND THEM ALL!!! MAKE THEIR JOBS AS HARD AS POSSIBLE!!! GET THEM FRUSTRATED!!! MAKE THEM TAKE DOWN THE APP!!!"

Hundreds of people responded to the @7soulsmap tweet, and several people shared screen recordings uploading K-pop videos to the iWatch Dallas app. User @ngelwy later apologized for encouraging people to download the app, and encouraged people to delete it, noting that the app asks for a user's location before they submit a tip. If a user tries to submit a tip without sharing their location, the app displays an error message that says "User is not registered." @7soulsmap, who declined to be identified by name, told BuzzFeed News that they are happy with how people responded to their tweet.

