My Friend Attempted Suicide On Death Row. Should I Have Tried To Help Him?

This article was published in collaboration with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the US criminal justice system.

As count time neared, I went to the janitor’s closet here on death row to get some hot water to make a coffee. But it was closed. Someone passing by told me that one of my friends had locked himself in there.



This was alarming. We all use the closet at different times, usually to get water. But no one locks himself in.

I knocked a few times and called my friend’s name. There was no response. My spirit began to sink. I alerted the officer in the control booth and asked her to send another guard with a key to open the door.

One arrived quickly, inserted the key into the lock, and pulled the door open…

My friend had just hanged himself. His body dangled limply. The tips of his sneakers faced away from the chair he’d used to reach the overhead pipe that connected a twisted bedsheet to his neck. His eyes were closed. His body was still. He’d succumbed.

The guard went into shock upon seeing the body. He turned away, bent slightly, buried his head in his hands, and wept.

I had to shout at him, “Cut him down! Cut him down!”

The guard gathered himself and ran off to get a knife, while the officer in the control booth started yelling frantically at us over the intercom, “Lock down! Return to your cells! Lock down! Lock down!”

But we were the only ones there to help. Big Mac, a muscular prisoner with massive strength and an even bigger heart, wrapped my friend’s body in a bear hug and held it up to relieve the pressure on his neck until the guard returned.

“He’s still breathing!” Mac yelled. “Hurry! He’s still breathing!”

My spirit lifted.

More officers and medical staff arrived. They administered CPR, put an oxygen mask over his face, and started an IV drip. A nurse tried to talk to him: “Can you hear me? Do you know what happened?”

My friend seemed responsive as they wheeled him out on a stretcher. His eyes were open. He looked disoriented but alert.

As we were finally locked into our individual cells, I was left alone with my thoughts.