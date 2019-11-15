 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Watch Live: The Former Ambassador To Ukraine Is Testifying In The Impeachment Hearing

Trending

Watch Live: The Former Ambassador To Ukraine Is Testifying In The Impeachment Hearing

Marie Yovanovitch is the third witness to appear before the House Intelligence Committee.

By BuzzFeed News

Picture of BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News

Posted on November 15, 2019, at 8:52 a.m. ET

[The Impeachment Today podcast gets you up to date with the day’s most important impeachment news. Catch up on all the episodes, or subscribe on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows.]

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

ADVERTISEMENT