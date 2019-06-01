11 Of The 12 Virginia Beach Shooting Victims Were Colleagues

"They leave a void that we will never be able to fill."

L. Todd Spencer / AP

Eleven of the 12 people killed by a colleague inside a large government complex in Virginia Beach late Friday afternoon were city employees, officials said. "I have worked with most of them for many years," Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen told reporters on Saturday. "They leave a void that we will never be able to fill." Those killed were named Saturday as Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua A. Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer, Robert "Bobby" Williams, and Herbert "Bert" Snelling. Six of the victims were from the city's public utilities department where they worked as engineers, technicians, account clerks, administrative assistants, and as project coordinators. Five more victims were from the the public works department, where they worked as engineers or as right-of-way agents, land experts who determine property rights. The longest-serving employee killed in the shooting had served the Virginia Beach community for 41 years; the shortest had worked for just 11 months. The 12th victim, Snelling, was a local contractor who had come to the building to try to obtain a permit. "We are going to wrap our arms around those that serve with us here in Virginia Beach," Hansen said, "and we are going to make sure that their families, their loved ones are taken care of and are supported and that we guide them through the days and weeks ahead."

Eric Baradat / AFP / Getty Images A slide of the victims shown on Saturday. (Clockwise from top left: Richard H. Nettleton, Ryan Keith Cox, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Katherine A. Nixon, Tara Welch Gallagher, Laquita C. Brown, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Herbert "Bert" Snelling, Joshua A. Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer, and Robert "Bobby" Williams.)

Forensics teams worked through the night to process the crime scenes and remove the bodies of the victims, which were found throughout the three-story building and in one vehicle outside. Some 40 members of the FBI also assisted, Police Chief James Cervera said. "This is a large-scale crime scene," he said. "It's a horrific crime scene, and please understand, it takes a physical, emotional, and psychological toll on everyone who spent the night inside that particular building." At least four other people were said to have been seriously injured and were being treated in hospitals. The gunman, 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, was a public utilities engineer for the city, overseeing utility work and infrastructure projects. He had worked in that department for 15 years and was still employed there on Friday when he used his security pass to enter the building and begin shooting. Officials would not speculate on any motive, nor whether he had any criminal background or incidents in his HR personnel file.

The shooter graduated from Denbigh High School in Newport News in 1996, according to a clip from the Daily Press. A Virginia National Guard spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he enlisted that same year and was assigned to a battalion based in Norfolk as a cannon crew member. He was never deployed overseas, and was discharged in 2002 having reached the rank of specialist. According to a 2008 article from the Virginia Engineer, he graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in Civil Engineering. In 2015, then a project manager for the city, he led a tour of the Virginia Beach Pumping station. A year later, he spoke at a Civic League summer meeting to give an update on a new street pump.



Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Virginia Beach employees listening to Saturday's news conference.