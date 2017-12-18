This Is Who's Behind MoonPie's Hysterically Weird Twitter Account "It’s as good a day as any to stick a MoonPie in the microwave light a couple candles and scream into a soft pillow." Twitter

Hi, hello, important PSA: MoonPie, the storied American company known for its graham cracker-marshmallow-cookie concoctions, has arguably become one of the funniest, strangest, and most personable brands on Twitter. Nothing quite like finding the great taste of MoonPie® in a place where you least expect it like under your pillow… https://t.co/3U4M82rVLT

The iconic 100-year-old brand , based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has just been living its best, unfiltered, sassy life. When you’ve been making MoonPies for 100 years you might also make a few enemies which is why we watch half an hour… https://t.co/XIpQ68TR8J

From savage replies and clapbacks:

To little political digs and statements: Informed opinions are like MoonPies they’re great to have

Like commenting on net neutrality.

Making a sly reference to that time when a rogue Twitter employee briefly deactivated the president's Twitter account. One time we thought our account was taken down by a rogue twitter employee but it turned out we were entering the wrong password for 3 days

And pointedly suggesting that instead of trying to grab and kiss women under the mistletoe, people could just "string a couple of MoonPies up there" and then "pull em close and tell them how much you respect them." Mistletoe schmistletoe just string a couple MoonPies up there wait for a real beaut to swing by then pull em close… https://t.co/P9dIwA8ZVu

The guy making up all these random, funny, sassy, and off-the-cuff tweets is Patrick Wells from Knoxville, Tennesse. He's a social media manager with The Tombras Group and has been running Moonpie's Twitter for about a year. "I've been having a lot of fun just developing this quirky, unique voice for a cult brand that had a much older fan base," the 26-year-old told BuzzFeed News. "The more bizarre I get, the better."

The brand really blew up on Twitter back in August, when Wells tweeted this simple clapback at Hostess after they stated that they were the “official snack cake of the eclipse." Lol ok https://t.co/lobyuNOkee

After that, Wells (aka MoonPie) became even more emboldened, delivering expert disses and snarky remarks that have left people in awe.

"I just chime back in some sort of fashion that's honest and authentic," he said. "A lot of it is off-the-cuff." Twitter game of @MoonPie so strong 😂

Like when MoonPie totally shut down a Twitter user named Kaela Thompson, in an exchange that went viral with nearly 10,000 retweets and 41,000 likes.

Well damn, MoonPie.

Being the voice of MoonPie and these other bold and cheeky brands, like Arby's and Wendy's, is a lot of work, Wells says. "A lot of these interactions you're seeing really do hinge on the personalities of the people running them," he explains. "Everything is so quick."

He also made sure to keep MoonPie weird. *tucks in MoonPies with a tiny blanket and kisses each one* Goodnight, my sweet princes

And just casually dropping wtf MoonPie-inspired memes and stock photos. Pretty much.

In addition to becoming pro at roasting people and being random, Wells also started making MoonPie like your average, kind of weird friend on the internet. He takes the time to do cat birthday shout-outs. I know there's a lot going on right now but I think it would mean a lot if we could all wish this cat a happy birth… https://t.co/2gad7N5O7D

And tries to give solid life advice and perspective. Even if you think you've got it pretty bad just remember there is a bot who's been politely asking for a MoonPie ev… https://t.co/n3CrfbFZo4

Like taking risks and living on the edge with your MoonPie. We're not advocating this but you could dip a MoonPie in moonshine and have a great time who knows

And exploring the self. Ok this makes sense

While responding to users so frequently and quickly, MoonPie (and Wells) became a kind of social media therapist and friend.

"I tweeted 'if you're feeling sad we can talk about it' and people just started replying and DM'ing me about what was going on in their lives," Wells said. "People really opened up." Some days you’re the moon and other days you’re the pie not real sure what that means but if you’re feeling sad we can talk about it

One time, Wells said MoonPie went back and forth with a Twitter user who was upset about her relationship with a guy who had not been texting her back. "It was a real genuine experience. It was kind of weird," he recalled. "It's cool to see people open up and I think it's comforting for them to talk with someone who doesn't have a face."

Wells dishes out genuine, though still humorous, advice to those ask for it whenever he can.

Or just chats with people just to chat.

Along with cultivating relationships with followers, the OG marshmallow sandwich is apparently tight with Wendy's (another brand that has also been 🔥 on Twitter lately).

IRL, Wells said he actually does know some people behind the Wendy's Twitter account and they are also fun and sassy.

"It's this totally wild new way of engaging with people who just love to laugh or open up and be vulnerable with a brand," he said. "And we're plugged in. We're answering in the off hours. We're having a lot of fun being ourselves but also these personalities."

People on Twitter have losing their minds over this brandmance. So @Wendy’s and @MoonPie are teaming up on people’s tweets now and honestly it’s the power couple I’ve waited my en… https://t.co/fcV5dQ2uMf

So thank you, to Wells and the other faceless men and women behind these brands who make us laugh and give deep, meaningful advice. Sometimes your best won't be good enough but that doesn't mean you aren't good enough

And who remind us of the simple pleasures in life and how just damn amazing this crazy internet world can be. It’s the little things in life that matter the most you know like munching on a MoonPie or looking at pictures of p… https://t.co/0pGI5sNaFG