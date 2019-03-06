A Teen Girl Allegedly Stabbed And Killed A Former Classmate And Then Posted About It On Snapchat

A 16-year-old high school student is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed two 18-year-old girls, one of them fatally, during a fight that erupted from a series of threatening exchanges on social media, according to authorities and former students.

Kaitlin Leonor Castilleja died around 2 a.m. Friday from stab wounds after she and one of her former classmates, Vivian Foster, went to the suspect's house in San Antonio and got into a fight in the driveway, according to a police report.

Castilleja and Foster had graduated from Madison High School, and the 16-year-old suspect, who is not being identified because she is a minor, is currently a junior there, North East Independent School District officials confirmed.

According to Castilleja's friends and relatives, she and the junior had been fighting "for a while" and said that it had to do with an ex-boyfriend, Foster's brother.

Marie Fernandez, Castilleja's aunt, told KENS5 she thinks her niece was "lured out there" and that the suspect's claims that her former classmates had threatened to fight her "didn't add up."



Around 1 a.m. Friday, the 16-year-old called police and said the two girls assaulted her in her driveway after she got home from work. In response, she attacked them, superficially injuring Foster, but mortally wounding Castilleja, the police report stated.

The suspect told authorities that the two alleged victims had been messaging her on social media "stating they want to fight her."

Live Oak police reported that Castilleja and Foster had called 911 and said they were stabbed after "jumping" a girl at her house. Castilleja was transferred to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 1:59 a.m.

Officers found the weapon in the suspect's driveway before arresting her. She has since been charged with murder.

On Monday, a judge ruled that the teen will remain in custody despite arguments from her attorney that she is a victim of online bullying and acted in self-defense.

“I think that it was maybe a rush to judgment in arresting her for this offense,” defense attorney Libby Wiedermann told the judge. “There’s definitely some self-defense issues.”

Wiedermann said people were still threatening her client on social media, and that she should be released to her parents and remain under house arrest "for her own safety."