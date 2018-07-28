He Got An Urgent Call From His Great-Grandson Saying A Wildfire Was Approaching. Now, He Can't Find Them. "Grandpa, you need to come. The fire is coming at our house now!" said 4-year-old James Roberts, who is now missing, along with his sister and great-grandmother, after a wildfire in Redding, California. Twitter

Supplied James Roberts, Melody Bledsoe, and Emily Roberts are missing after a fire destroyed homes in Redding, California.

REDDING, California — Ed Bledsoe was running a quick errand Thursday night when he got a frantic call from his 4-year-old great-grandson, James Roberts, crying that a blazing wildfire had reached their home here. "He told me, 'Grandpa, you need to come. The fire is coming at our house now!'” the 68-year-old told BuzzFeed News on Saturday, breaking down in tears. That was the last time Bledsoe heard from James; the boy's 5-year-old sister, Emily; or his wife, Melody, 70. The family had been watching as the flames from the Carr fire snaked and surged in the distance, still about 10 miles away from their home. The deadly blaze has been swallowing large swaths of Shasta County — a woodsy, rural area about 100 miles away from the Oregon border — almost unabated since Monday. By Saturday, it had killed two firefighters, scorched about 80,000 acres, and destroyed at least 500 homes. It is only 5% contained. The two children and their great-grandmother were among 16 people missing as of Saturday, Todd Cogle, a sergeant with the Redding Police Department, told BuzzFeed News. Though Cogle cautioned that number has been fluctuating as residents flee their homes without cellphones, unable to make contact with loved ones.

Fred Greaves / Reuters A firefighter watches flames advance up a hill toward homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding.

Bolstered by his large family, Ed Bledsoe has been incessantly searching for his wife and two small great-grandchildren since that windy Thursday night. Cadaver dogs found nothing after sniffing through the charred, ashy remnants of his home on Quartz Hill Road, and searches across neighborhood shelters and hospitals have so far proved fruitless. "It's like they disappeared," sighed Shelley Hoskinson, Bledsoe's granddaughter, who took to social media to flag her missing family members. Bledsoe and his wife have been raising the children since their daughter, Shelley's sister, abandoned them, she said, describing her grandfather as "out of his mind with worry." The family only has one car, which he had taken for his short trip to the store. "They were waiting it out and they didn't realize how big and close it was," the 24-year-old said. "When grandpa got James' call he rushed back and police wouldn't let him go any farther, saying that everyone had already been evacuated." According to his granddaughter, Bledsoe and his 68-year-old wife are "very old-fashioned" and were not glued to social media or their phones like so many others who decided to leave. "They don't have cable. They can't afford it," she said. "And they only have a flip phone and don't really use much else. We just weren't prepared for this at all." When the family were able to return to their street, all that remained were gray, smoldering lots and the skeletons of burned-out cars.

Shelley Hoskinson/Supplied

Although the official death toll has held steady at two — a Redding firefighter and a contracted bulldozer operator — Cogle said officials are expecting the number of dead to rise. "We've been getting 90 calls a day about missing people, and a lot of those are tied to communication issues," the officer explained. "But we fear some of them are far more grave than that, and we are preparing for the worst. I am holding out hope that is not the case." As she headed to her cousin's house to prepare for another round of searches, Hoskinson had a hopeful, determined demeanor. "The kids are really shy, and I have a feeling that maybe they are just scared and shut down somewhere and are not communicating," she said. "We are just trying to piece together possibilities. We can't think any other way right now."