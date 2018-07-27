One Person Is Dead As A Wildfire Continues To Tear Through Northern California "This fire is extremely dangerous, and moving with no regard for what's in its path." Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Fred Greaves / Reuters

A ferocious wildfire has torn through acres of land in Northern California, killing one person and injuring others as it pushes into the city of Redding. Fuelled by soaring temperatures and high winds, the Carr fire, which began on Monday, rapidly expanded to cover at least 45 square miles by Thursday night. Homes were destroyed as the blaze burned through the west side of Redding, around 160 miles north of Sacramento, and the communities of Shasta and Keswick, further east. Officials confirmed a bulldozer operator trying to contain the flames was killed.

#CarrFire [update] Unified Incident Commander Chief Brett Gouvea gives a briefing on the Carr Fire.

"The fire community is extremely heartbroken for this loss. We're dedicated to investigating what happened and we'll release more information as it becomes available," said Cal Fire Incident Commander Chief Brett Gouvea.



"As we mourn the loss, we also battle a fire that is moving extremely quickly and erratically into western Redding," he added.



"We can confirm that we have additional firefighter and civilian injuries. This fire is making a significant push into the northwestern portion of Redding." He urged people to heed mandatory evacuation orders, which are in place across the area. "This fire is extremely dangerous, and moving with no regard for what's in its path." The California Highway Patrol in Redding published evacuation updates on its Facebook page, as well as pictures of the devastation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video uploaded Thursday, CHP Sgt. Tim Hinkson urged people to pack up and leave. "The fire is picking up again with these high winds, and the unpredictability of how the wind is going to blow this is just crazy. It's just out of control," he said.

Evacuees spent the night in makeshift shelters.



It’s a bright bedtime at the gym

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.