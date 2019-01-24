Private Electrical Equipment, Not PG&E, Caused One Of California's Deadliest And Most Destructive Fires
The Tubbs fire killed 24 people in 2017, setting a new precedent for California's increasingly unpredictable, deadly, and all-consuming wildfires.
After an extensive investigation, California fire officials announced Thursday that private electrical equipment next to a home tucked in the woodsy hillsides of Calistoga sparked one of the deadliest and most catastrophic blazes in state history.
The Tubbs Fire roared through Napa County and into the city of Santa Rosa on the dry, windy night of Oct. 8, 2017, killing 24 people and setting a new, terrifying precedent for California's unpredictable fires.
Thursday's announcement that PG&E's equipment was not responsible for the fire came as surprise, given that the state's largest public utility has been responsible for a spate of destructive, deadly fires that have ripped through the state over the past several years, sending the company into bankruptcy.
Investigators from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention, also known as Cal Fire, concluded that the fire erupted at an unoccupied house on a rural, oak-shrouded property. PG&E equipment and private electrical systems were both on the property, according to Cal Fire's report, but officials say that private poles connected to the older residence started the blaze.
Driven by rapid, strong winds and bone-dry temperatures, fire soon ravaged the neighborhoods in Napa County. By 1 a.m., suburbs on the outskirts of Santa Rosa were up in flames as authorities scrambled to try to evacuate thousands of panicked residents, trapping many in their cars as people tried to escape their burning streets all at once. Flames consumed entire subdivisions, fast-food restaurants, a mobile-home park, schools, health centers, and a slew of businesses.
The fire, one of 170 different blazes that burned across Northern California that October, ended up killing 24 people, including two firefighters, torching 36,807 acres and 56,00 buildings. During that period, fires killed 45 people and destroyed more than 9,000 structures.
Cal Fire investigators have found that PG&E's equipment started 17 of the fires that ravaged Northern California that October. In 11 of them, the utility faces criminal charges. Officials are still probing whether the company is responsible for the horrific Camp Fire, which killed 86 people in Butte County this past November and was one of the world's costliest disasters last year.
PG&E provides services for about bout 40% of households and businesses in the state.
In January, the utility announced that it was filing for bankruptcy, unable to survive the mounting lawsuits, nearly 800 filed so far from fire victims, $30 billion in liabilities, and potential criminal charges, including murder.
