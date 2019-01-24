Private Electrical Equipment, Not PG&E, Caused One Of California's Deadliest And Most Destructive Fires

After an extensive investigation, California fire officials announced Thursday that private electrical equipment next to a home tucked in the woodsy hillsides of Calistoga sparked one of the deadliest and most catastrophic blazes in state history.

The Tubbs Fire roared through Napa County and into the city of Santa Rosa on the dry, windy night of Oct. 8, 2017, killing 24 people and setting a new, terrifying precedent for California's unpredictable fires.

Thursday's announcement that PG&E's equipment was not responsible for the fire came as surprise, given that the state's largest public utility has been responsible for a spate of destructive, deadly fires that have ripped through the state over the past several years, sending the company into bankruptcy.

Investigators from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention, also known as Cal Fire, concluded that the fire erupted at an unoccupied house on a rural, oak-shrouded property. PG&E equipment and private electrical systems were both on the property, according to Cal Fire's report, but officials say that private poles connected to the older residence started the blaze.



Driven by rapid, strong winds and bone-dry temperatures, fire soon ravaged the neighborhoods in Napa County. By 1 a.m., suburbs on the outskirts of Santa Rosa were up in flames as authorities scrambled to try to evacuate thousands of panicked residents, trapping many in their cars as people tried to escape their burning streets all at once. Flames consumed entire subdivisions, fast-food restaurants, a mobile-home park, schools, health centers, and a slew of businesses.