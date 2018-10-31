Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes speaks on stage with members of his far-right men's group at the "A Night for Freedom" gala hosted by Mike Cernovich in New York in January.

Facebook has banned several pages and groups associated with the Proud Boys, a far-right men's group that was present at last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, and whose members were involved in a brutal street brawl in New York earlier this month.

The company confirmed Tuesday that it has begun shutting down a variety of accounts associated with the Proud Boys and its founder Gavin McInnes on both Facebook and Instagram, citing its "policies against hate organizations and figures."

“Our team continues to study trends in organized hate and hate speech and works with partners to better understand hate organizations as they evolve," a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We ban these organizations and individuals from our platforms and also remove all praise and support when we become aware of it. We will continue to review content, Pages, and people that violate our policies, take action against hate speech and hate organizations to help keep our community safe.”



The company was still in the process of removing the pages and groups Tuesday night, the spokesperson added, noting that "some pages/groups may still be up, but will be coming down."

McInnes, who co-founded Vice magazine, formed the Proud Boys in 2016. The group has since gained notoriety for its raucous, often violent presence at far-right rallies and demonstrations across the US and for its members' willingness to align themselves with neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Earlier this month, a group of Proud Boy members were involved in a vicious fight with far-left protesters following an appearance by McInnes at New York's Metropolitan Republican Club. Six men, including members of the Proud Boys, were eventually arrested and charged in connection with the assault.

In August, Twitter also suspended several accounts associated with the Proud Boys, which touts itself as “Western chauvinists," saying that they had violated the company's policy on violent extremist groups.

Facebook's action comes just days after a gunman entered a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people attending Shabbat services in what is believed to be the largest attack on Jews in US history. The suspect, who faces federal hate crime charges and the possibility of the death penalty, frequently shared vitriolic, white-supremacist views and content online.

News that McInnes and his group had been banned from Facebook platforms was first reported by Business Insider.



On Tuesday, Proud Boy fans and other Twitter users began noticing that Facebook pages and accounts linked to the group no longer existed. An Instagram account belonging to Bay Area Proud Boys was no longer available Tuesday evening.