Snapchat Just Changed Its Font And The Teens Are Panicking

tech

Snapchat Just Changed Its Font And The Teens Are Panicking

"comic sans > new snapchat font"

By Brendan Klinkenberg and Jessica Misener

Brendan Klinkenberg

Jessica Misener

Posted on March 8, 2016, at 6:38 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, Snapchat updated its iOS app with a brand spankin' new font.

As you can see, the new font is only subtly different from the previous one, but it's different enough that everyone is LOSING THEIR DAMN MINDS.

Why have snapchat changed the font this is so ugly
@lorenhutchings

Why have snapchat changed the font this is so ugly

Some people are having visceral reactions.

the new snapchat font makes me want to vomit
sam lukens @samxren

the new snapchat font makes me want to vomit

the new snapchat font is a little bit disgusting and by "a little bit disgusting" i mean it's so disgusting that i want to vomit everywhere
emma @jazzphase

the new snapchat font is a little bit disgusting and by "a little bit disgusting" i mean it's so disgusting that i want to vomit everywhere

SNAPCHAT WHATS THIS UGLY ASS FONT
Bela Syed @belasyed1

SNAPCHAT WHATS THIS UGLY ASS FONT

What is this ugly font on snapchat?
Amrita @Amrita_x_

What is this ugly font on snapchat?

And a lot of people seem to think the new font makes your iPhone look like it's running Android.

Why the fuck is my @snapchat font so ugly.. I have a iPhone not a android.. Change this now
Ant Baylis @Antbaylis

Why the fuck is my @snapchat font so ugly.. I have a iPhone not a android.. Change this now

WHATEVER YOU DO DONT GET THE NEW SNAPCHAT UPDATE THE FONT LOOKS LIKE YOURE ON AN ANDROID!
Tayte @taytesaunders

WHATEVER YOU DO DONT GET THE NEW SNAPCHAT UPDATE THE FONT LOOKS LIKE YOURE ON AN ANDROID!

Ugly new snapchat font lol... looks like I'm using Android smh
Faboom @swaggy__FAB

Ugly new snapchat font lol... looks like I'm using Android smh

Snapchat has that android font it looks ugly.
ylremmos @Down_The_Drain_

Snapchat has that android font it looks ugly.

People are really displeased, you guys.

What is this new ugly font you ruined my life @Snapchat
Greg Patterson ♛ @GPatty_

What is this new ugly font you ruined my life @Snapchat

the new snapchat font is so ugly
ej @longvjews

the new snapchat font is so ugly

comic sans &gt; new snapchat font
Jack Davies @PALADIN_UK

comic sans &gt; new snapchat font

At least one person actually liked it!

One font tweak and a cool new timeline/scroll bar UI and bam! — Snapchat looks fresh af
Jonathan Friedman @jonfriedman

One font tweak and a cool new timeline/scroll bar UI and bam! — Snapchat looks fresh af

But others aren't mad, they're just disappointed — that's all.

snapchat changed its font without telling me and this will be the reason why i will have ~trust issues~
Taylor Trudon @taylortrudon

snapchat changed its font without telling me and this will be the reason why i will have ~trust issues~

Big fan of the new snapchat font considering I did art and design in college for 3 weeks once in 2006
@POTNOODLEFRINGE

Big fan of the new snapchat font considering I did art and design in college for 3 weeks once in 2006

Or maybe just disappointed in...themselves.

Was anybody else completely thrown by the font change on snapchat or am I the only person who needs to get laid?
Martyn Hett @martynhett

Was anybody else completely thrown by the font change on snapchat or am I the only person who needs to get laid?

  1. I think the new Snapchat font is...

    Not gonna lie: I love it.
    Meh.
    I HATE IT SO MUCH HATE HATE HATE.
I think the new Snapchat font is...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Not gonna lie: I love it.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Meh.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I HATE IT SO MUCH HATE HATE HATE.
