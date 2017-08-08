People Are Freaking Out Over This Man Who Made Plans With Six Women For One Night

BuzzFeed News

The man at the center of the whirlwind night told BuzzFeed News they weren't proper dates, but the stage before the date.

By Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

Posted on August 8, 2017, at 3:40 p.m. ET

On Monday night, a Twitter thread from Lisette Pylant chronicling her incredibly wild "date" went viral. Basically, her night turned into something completely different after five other women showed up, also to see the man she was seeing, in quick succession.

In her tweets, Pylant wrote about how she was meeting up with a guy her friends had set her up with.

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy).
Lisette Pylant

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy).

In short, Pylant said she wasn't a fan of the dude but decided to stay at the bar because she had a friend who worked there. Then, about 45 minutes later, another girl named Kristen showed up. She was the guy's next scheduled date.

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation
Lisette Pylant

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation

Pylant hung around and drank with the new girl and the guy — who BuzzFeed News has identified as Justin — until he left the room for a minute.

"The three of us talked and Lisette started to pay her bill so I didn't think anything of it," Kristen told BuzzFeed News. "Then Justin got a phone call and left the bar and Lisette told me to run and that this guy sucks."

"I was confused because I thought they were friends, but she then tells me he asked her for drinks at 5 and told her he was meeting friends at 6:15 (which I guess was me)."

Soon after, another girl — also at the bar to see Justin — shows up. So that's three.

Then the third girl shows up - we'll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit
Lisette Pylant

Then the third girl shows up - we'll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit

After hanging around in the bar for a bit, the two girls and Pylant decided to leave to get drinks somewhere else, and left Justin with the bill.

At this point, Pylant thought the whole thing was over — but then her friend at the bar texted to tell her that Justin was on another date. Pylant proceeded to send one of the other girls over to "retrieve his 8pm date."

I'm stealing his dates and making them my friends and I'm SO HERE FOR IT
Lisette Pylant

I'm stealing his dates and making them my friends and I'm SO HERE FOR IT

So then they all ended up hanging out at a nearby bar. Here they are, new friends bonding over a shared dating experience.

We're now all hanging out at another bar together
Lisette Pylant

We're now all hanging out at another bar together

A little while passed and then another girl showed up to meet Justin (that makes five), but Pylant's friend "intercepted her" and told her to go meet the others. So now there was a bunch of potential Justin "dates" at the other bar, choosing instead to hang out with each other.

MRS. STEAL YOUR GIRL OVER HERE
Lisette Pylant

MRS. STEAL YOUR GIRL OVER HERE

By the time date number five showed up, Justin had well and truly figured the whole thing out and apparently just told her to go meet the other girls.

HE TOLD DATE NUMBER 5 THAT SHE WAS ALREADY CUT AND TO SAY HI TO ME AT THE BAR WHEN SHE I VITED HIM TO COME DRINK WITH US
Lisette Pylant

HE TOLD DATE NUMBER 5 THAT SHE WAS ALREADY CUT AND TO SAY HI TO ME AT THE BAR WHEN SHE I VITED HIM TO COME DRINK WITH US

It all got a bit messy:

My friend walked over and told #5 what was up, got her number and this was their convo
Lisette Pylant

My friend walked over and told #5 what was up, got her number and this was their convo

And four of the girls became "best friends" at the other bar.

You win some, you lose some - but hopefully you make three new best friends in the process 🍾 cheers ladies 💪🏽 don't…
Lisette Pylant

You win some, you lose some - but hopefully you make three new best friends in the process 🍾 cheers ladies 💪🏽 don't… https://t.co/fshdYM4U1g

On Twitter, the thread went hugely viral. So far it has over 6,000 retweets (and counting), and is full of people talking about how fantastic the story is.

@LisettePylant @SheilaNJ shit, this beautiful ordeal was in dc? can't believe i missed that.
abkvs 👁👅👁 @helloabakkus

@LisettePylant @SheilaNJ shit, this beautiful ordeal was in dc? can't believe i missed that.

@LisettePylant @BriannaShrum Reading this thread alone was worth the hassle of joining Twitter and staying for more than two years.
Olli Crusoe @OlliCrusoe

@LisettePylant @BriannaShrum Reading this thread alone was worth the hassle of joining Twitter and staying for more than two years.

@LisettePylant The 68-year-old grandmother feels like she's right there at the bar with you! Thanks for sharing. Great fun!
Jeanice @jeanicedl

@LisettePylant The 68-year-old grandmother feels like she's right there at the bar with you! Thanks for sharing. Great fun!

@LisettePylant This. Is. Amazing. It's afternoon here in Melbourne and I am on the edge of my (train) seat. Can I p… https://t.co/gtpw5coxs0
Miriam Pultro @MiriamPultro

@LisettePylant This. Is. Amazing. It's afternoon here in Melbourne and I am on the edge of my (train) seat. Can I p… https://t.co/gtpw5coxs0

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Justin said the whole thing was a misunderstanding, but he understood why some people might be...a bit irritated by the events that took place.

A 28-year-old project manager in Washington, DC, Justin said he had recently broken up with his girlfriend of 18 months and was "actually looking for love."

"I was consciously trying to meet a lot of people, as many as I could, and talk to them first," he said.

"These were not dates — that's the confusion — these were six conversations over a drink. I know I can turn people off and not everyone appreciates my sense of humor, but I was trying to have a quick conversation to screen and get a sense of whether or not we are compatible."

"If that doesn't happen I will politely say 'Hey, this isn't going to work out.' ... I can't figure out who you are by texting you."

Justin said he understood how the night's events had been spun on Twitter.

"She thought it was a real date and was not happy that it didn't turn out to be a real date," he said.

One of the meetups Justin had organized actually went well, he said, and the pair had planned to go on a proper date in a few days.

"I don't know if that's still gonna happen now," he said.

"I'm doing this for a good reason, I'm not trying to convince everyone. I just want to meet a bunch of people and talk to a bunch of people. I'm sure my approach is going to be frowned at, but time is the one thing in life that you should be controlling of because it's the only thing that we have, really."

Whatever side you're on, it's one hell of a story.

@ANXOcider WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE
Lisette Pylant

@ANXOcider WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE

