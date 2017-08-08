People Are Freaking Out Over This Man Who Made Plans With Six Women For One Night

Pylant hung around and drank with the new girl and the guy — who BuzzFeed News has identified as Justin — until he left the room for a minute.

"The three of us talked and Lisette started to pay her bill so I didn't think anything of it," Kristen told BuzzFeed News. "Then Justin got a phone call and left the bar and Lisette told me to run and that this guy sucks."

"I was confused because I thought they were friends, but she then tells me he asked her for drinks at 5 and told her he was meeting friends at 6:15 (which I guess was me)."