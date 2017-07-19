BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Made A Meme Scrapbook To Send To His Friend At Military Boot Camp So She Wouldn't Miss Out

news

This Guy Made A Meme Scrapbook To Send To His Friend At Military Boot Camp So She Wouldn't Miss Out

I need a friend like this.

By Brad Esposito

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Posted on July 19, 2017, at 3:57 p.m. ET

Khaled Kharma is a 27-year-old freelance photographer from New Jersey who is being praised across social media for his dedication to sharing memes with his friends, even when they don't have access to the internet.

Supplied

Recently, Khaled's friend Jasmin traveled to Texas to attend an Air Force boot camp in Bexar County.

As Jasmin had no access to her phone, there was no way for Khaled to share his favorite memes with her — something he&#x27;d usually do just about every time he saw one he liked. Instead, he was planning to screenshot the memes and save them until Jasmin returned home.
Supplied

As Jasmin had no access to her phone, there was no way for Khaled to share his favorite memes with her — something he'd usually do just about every time he saw one he liked. Instead, he was planning to screenshot the memes and save them until Jasmin returned home.

But after getting a letter from Jasmin in the mail a week ago, Khaled came up with an idea: He would compile the memes on his computer, print them out, and send them to Jasmin in the mail.

&quot;I went so basic and emailed them to myself from my phone and on my laptop I copied and pasted them to Microsoft Word,&quot; he told BuzzFeed News. &quot;After that, I used my printer that I print everything from photos to documents on. I used just regular paper since she isn&#x27;t allowed to receive packages and didn&#x27;t want it to be too bulky.&quot;
Khaled Kharma

"I went so basic and emailed them to myself from my phone and on my laptop I copied and pasted them to Microsoft Word," he told BuzzFeed News. "After that, I used my printer that I print everything from photos to documents on. I used just regular paper since she isn't allowed to receive packages and didn't want it to be too bulky."

Khaled tweeted out his meme care package on Wednesday morning, and people fell in love with the idea almost immediately.

My friend is away at boot camp and can't use her phone, so I'm sending here memes. She is missing much tbh
khaled kharma @k_is_like

My friend is away at boot camp and can't use her phone, so I'm sending here memes. She is missing much tbh

Reply Retweet Favorite

The package was only sent on Tuesday, so it will be a couple of days before Jasmin actually receives the memes.

"I can imagine it'll make her laugh and probably the other girls she's friends with if she can show them," Khaled said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mostly, I'm getting really positive feedback," said Khaled, who has received plenty of tweets from people asking him to make meme packages for them as well.

@k_is_like @kalesalad You're a real one for printing them colored too 😭👏🏽
elijah b @BBBall_Control

@k_is_like @kalesalad You're a real one for printing them colored too 😭👏🏽

Reply Retweet Favorite
@k_is_like Dang that would have been great lol
Brad Dreffer @BDreffer

@k_is_like Dang that would have been great lol

Reply Retweet Favorite
@k_is_like I'll pay you to do this for me
Will @theFagan3

@k_is_like I'll pay you to do this for me

Reply Retweet Favorite
@k_is_like That's super dope!
GH3TTO N3RD @Habachi82

@k_is_like That's super dope!

Reply Retweet Favorite

May we all hope to have friends like Khaled to send us memes in our time of need.

@k_is_like You are the best friend. I would cry if I recieved this in the mail
Courtney Bailey @louisvillebash

@k_is_like You are the best friend. I would cry if I recieved this in the mail

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT