Someone Made "Spongebob Squarepants" Into Anime And Honestly It's Better

The world is finally ready for SpongeBob anime.

By Brad Esposito

Posted on August 24, 2017, at 12:20 p.m. ET

On Thursday morning, the world woke up to a beautiful thing: an entire anime intro to SpongeBob SquarePants, complete with theme song. It is masterful and pure and you should watch it right now.

We are introduced to all the characters in the trailer, which not only foreshadows an altercation between Mr. Krabs and Plankton, but also has a sword fight between Squidward and Patrick.

An animator who goes by Narmak uploaded their creation to YouTube on Wednesday, and so far it has just under 200,000 views. It should have millions.

The video was also ripped and uploaded to Twitter where it really took off. So far it has almost 130,000 retweets.

SPONGEBOB AS AN ANIME OPENING IM CRYING
🌱 @marynicolexx

SPONGEBOB AS AN ANIME OPENING IM CRYING

Reply Retweet Favorite
It's giving people goosebumps.

Tell me why that spongebob anime opening gave me goosebumps it was so good
Michael Duarte @mmDust

Tell me why that spongebob anime opening gave me goosebumps it was so good

Reply Retweet Favorite
The whole thing is filled with references, like this letter to Mr. Krabs, asking him if he is "feeling it now."

@marynicolexx "Are you feeling it now Mr. Krabs" 😂
Patty Politics @youngblackcon

@marynicolexx "Are you feeling it now Mr. Krabs" 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
There also appear to be some serious issues between Patrick and Sandy.

Narmak

Also, like, check out Patrick's skills (and crotch).

@marynicolexx forgive me father for i have sinned
josh pappenheim @papsby

@marynicolexx forgive me father for i have sinned

Reply Retweet Favorite
Finally, there's this still that appears to show SpongeBob and Squidward going in for a smooch.

People were pretty into that.

@marynicolexx Umm anyone else catch this? 😂😂😂👌
Womp🇨🇳🇪🇸🇮🇹 @626TangTang

@marynicolexx Umm anyone else catch this? 😂😂😂👌

Reply Retweet Favorite
@626TangTang @marynicolexx They're checking each other's breath like good pals do! Don't you know?
Westie @TheLilWestern

@626TangTang @marynicolexx They're checking each other's breath like good pals do! Don't you know?

Reply Retweet Favorite
The world is ready for SpongeBob anime. Nickelodeon, take notice.

Why does the spongebob anime opening go so fucking hard
Pizza Hut @S0GEKlNG

Why does the spongebob anime opening go so fucking hard

Reply Retweet Favorite
The spongebob anime has me hooked wtf
B-I-C-T-H @Gabvrial

The spongebob anime has me hooked wtf

Reply Retweet Favorite
I JUST REALIZED. IN THE SPONGEBOB ANIME OPENING THING ONE OF THE CAPTIONS SAYS "I LOVE ANUS"
ash @inftspirit

I JUST REALIZED. IN THE SPONGEBOB ANIME OPENING THING ONE OF THE CAPTIONS SAYS "I LOVE ANUS"

Reply Retweet Favorite
