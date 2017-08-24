Someone Made "Spongebob Squarepants" Into Anime And Honestly It's Better

Narmak

Narmak told BuzzFeed News they made the video after thinking about how great an edgy, over-the-top anime opening would work with Spongebob.

"It took me about a month and a half to make, filled with blood, sweat, tears, and gallons of Mountain Dew," they said.

"Seeing as how the internet has propped this video as the messiah of the new world, I might make more anime openings that ruin people's memories for their cherished childhood cartoons. I'm just a meager college student getting by and animation is just a side hobby, so it might take some time for my animations to come out, but when they do I am always proud of the monstrosities I've created."